Newly Released Video Training on How To Make Money With Affiliate Marketing For Beginners

How to Start Affiliate Marketing Without Website

Never seen before video tutorials on how to get started in affiliate marketing step by step with the 12 Minute Affiliate System

Traffic should be the first thing that you learn in affiliate marketing. If one does not know how to drive traffic, one will not succeed in affiliate marketing.” — Fred Lam

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Individuals looking for reliable reviews on how to succeed with affiliate marketing can now access some fresh and updated content on MattieBlaze.com.The 12 Minute Affiliate System is an affiliate resource platform dedicated to individuals researching the Internet for information on how to start an affiliate marketing business and how to create marketing funnels in various niches. The platform recently published new training videos on how to generate affiliate traffic sharing how subscribers to the membership program can earn a living from the comfort of their home.Carefully designed and tested for those who do not know anything about affiliate marketing or how it works. The 12 Minute Affiliate System has been shown to effectively improve one's knowledge of Internet marketing and how auto-responder services work. Devon Brown's mission is to get newcomers to hit the ground running as quickly as possible.By becoming a member of the 12 Minute Affiliate System, members can immediately begin to see results with their marketing efforts. Once a member gets their affiliate marketing website created, which takes about 12 minutes, they can begin to start receiving traffic and leads flowing into their business. Some members have reported getting their first commission within 15 hours of setting everything up.New Features of The 12 Minute Affiliate SystemUpdated step-by-step affiliate traffic video tutorials. Members do not have to worry about using out-dated marketing methods to compete in the online space. They will be armed with the latest tactics and strategies for marketing on various affiliate traffic platforms. Members will also be taught free traffic strategies to get fresh leads into their businesses. Devon Brown who is the creator of 12 Minute Affiliate, also provides traffic resources for members-only that is not open to the public.Access to three niches. When members join 12MA, they will be able to choose from 3 niches or they can get all three. These niches are home business, weight loss, and self-improvement. Each niche comes with newly updated:*Landing Pages*Thank You Pages*Bridge Pages*Product Pages*Marketing Funnels*Pre-written Follow-up Emails*Traffic Sources*Ad Copy & CreativesImproved Knowledge Base. The knowledge base is well-detailed in that if a member gets stuck at any point in the process, they can access this rich resource with video tutorials included. A member can also reach out to a customer representative during business hours to receive additional assistance.Interactive Private Facebook GroupIn addition to the knowledge base and customer support, members will also have access to a members-only Facebook group. The group allows you to interact with other members, ask questions, help others, share failures and successes, seek motivation and support, and learn about what other traffic sources work best.Monthly Coaching Webinars.Included in the member's area are past webinars that Devon Brown and his partner Howard have conducted to address what is currently working in Internet marketing. Member's can also attend live webinars where Devon and his team will ask any questions or concerns that members have.Ongoing Contests. From time to time, Devon will host a "Copy Devon" contest. He will email you certain instructions to follow. A member will then post what was instructed to do in the private Facebook group. This is a great chance to win prizes and sometimes premium traffic just for participating in these contests.Individuals yearning to learn how to make money with affiliate marketing for beginners with the 12 Minute Affiliate System will be given everything that they need to get started quickly without having to sit through hours of online video training.A member will learn how to create marketing funnels, build landing pages, write compelling ad copy. and most importantly drive traffic to affiliate links. MattiBlaze.com’s updated version of it's 12 Minute Affiliate System review hails this affiliate marketing course as one of the best membership websites for beginning affiliate marketers.Blogger and co-author of the website, Brendan, writes, “There are many Internet marketers who claim that they will teach you how to make money as an affiliate marketer, but they often leave out how to drive traffic to affiliate links. If you do not know how to drive high quality targeted traffic to online products, goods, and services, one will never be a successful affiliate marketer.”According to the article, Devon Brown's 12 Minute Affiliate System teaches students how to make money with affiliate marketing without a website for beginners. The blogger also provides a breakdown of what students can expect to learn once a member signs up. Attend This Free Training to learn more about how to make money with affiliate marketing for beginners with the 12 Minute Affiliate System.Devon Brown's 12 Minute Affiliate System starts from scratch by teaching members how to set up all the elements that are essential to their online business, including how to set up marketing funnels. Members will also learn rudimentary copy-writing skills to write their own headlines and email ad copy. The membership website also provides members with fresh traffic resources to improve their chances of making commissions. Simply put, the course is ideal for the affiliate marketing beginner.“Affiliate marketing is the easiest online business model to get started with because you do not need to be tech savvy. All one needs is a willingness to learn and follow simple instructions,” Brendan writes in the blog post. “One does not even need a website or have expert copy-writing skills to succeed in affiliate marketing.”For further information about how to become a member of The 12 Minute Affiliate System, visit: https://mattieblaze.com/how-to-start-an-affiliate-marketing-business

How to Get Started in Affiliate Marketing Step by Step