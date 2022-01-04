Eyes on DIAGNOS Inc., Multiple Catalysts Converging, Major Players Positioning

DIAGNOS CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis) Artery Vein (AV) Ratio analysis in action and retinal images

DIAGNOS Inc. ( TSX-V: ADK ) ( OTCQB: DGNOF) making ground-breaking moves as the clear leader into high-potential markets.

DIAGNOS Inc. (TSX:ADK)

Technology that detects & classifies serious medical conditions in patients with diabetes or cardiovascular issues from an image of the back of the eye; eg. diabetic & hypertension retinopathy, stroke” — Market Equities Research Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eyes not only allow us to see, they also have something to say; the blood vessels at the back of the eye (the retina vasculature) are closely connected to your health and can indicate underlying problems.

DIAGNOS Inc. (TSX-V: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (Frankfurt: 4D4) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that pioneered 'Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis’ (CARA), a machine assisted learning technology that detects and classifies serious medical conditions in patients with diabetes or cardiovascular issues from an image of the back of the eye; diabetic retinopathy, hypertension retinopathy, stroke, AMD, glaucoma. DIAGNOS is now making ground-breaking moves as the clear leader into high-potential markets.

DIAGNOS Inc. is the subject of a Market Equities Research Group Market Bulletin, of which full copy with chart and images may be viewed at https://marketequitiesresearch.com/marketbulletin-adk-jan-2022.htm online.

Please note the context in terms of size of entities actively engaged with DIAGNOS to integrate its technology into their business.

Excerpt:

In-short, DIAGNOS Inc. is just one strong news release away from ripping above $1/share entering 2022. Below is a sampling of market insight and happenings currently in development by DIAGNOS offering major near-term upward share price revaluation potential;

Cardiovascular Market:

DIAGNOS' Stroke Predictor CARA platform application began clinical trials on Dec. 6, 2021 with CommonSpirit Health Research Institute, the 2nd largest health service provider in the USA (~137 hospitals and >1,000 clinics, in 21 states). NOTE: As news of progress materializes on this front, look for shares of TSX-V: ADK to respond well to reflect the enormous upside potential. Success in early detection of cardio vascular issues in such a non-invasive manner for the patient could quickly result in the DIAGNOS CARA platform being a go-to service in a massive market place that currently spends over half-a-trillion-$ a year in drugs and services for cardiovascular and stroke issues.

CONTEXT takeaway: ”the 2nd largest health service provider in the USA.”

Eyecare & Wellness Markets:

Leveraging DIAGNOS’ proven ability to screen for diabetic retinopathy and more, eyecare stores appear to now be maturing into Point of Care wellness diagnostic centers using DIAGNOS’s technology. Look for related news announcements and deployment rollouts to accelerate. In fact, Essilor Luxottica (symbol EL on Euronex – the world’s largest eyecare company with ~18,000 locations) has a MoU signed with DIAGNOS and is actively in negotiations on three transaction points; 1) Deployment/access to DIAGNOS’ existing CARA platform, 2) development of DIAGNOS technology into Essilor’s line of fundus camera, 3) access to future applications of CARA as they rollout.

CONTEXT takeaway: “the world’s largest eyecare company with ~18,000 locations.”

Also on this same front look for many other industry participants to embrace DIAGNOS’ technology. New Look (with 407 locations in Canada) signed on for CARA platform roll-out recently.

Additionally, DIAGNOS is currently assisting in roll-outs for numerous medical facilities and government screening programs globally.

DIAGNOS Inc. appears to possess exceptional risk-reward metrics for investors establishing a long position now; ADK.V only has 69.12 million shares outstanding, there are very little warrants left, and insiders & family office own ~40% of the outstanding shares. DIAGNOS:

● is debt free,

● has money in the bank,

● has an untapped C$2 million government credit line if needed,

● has a high-margin SaaS model (it only costs ~4 cents to process an image that it charges between ~C$5 - $10),

● is expected to be cash flow positive (based on solid contracts in-hand) in the coming fiscal year,

● has numerous new business prospects in discussion now, and

● is expected to see rapid revenue growth.

DIAGNOS Inc. received its first institutional coverage from the independent investment bank / advisory / equity research firm Echelon Capital Markets, its current rating is 'Top Pick', 'Speculative BUY' with a near-term (12 month) target price per common share of DIAGNOS of $1.55 Canadian (or in US dollars: USD$1.23 or in Euros: €1.09) -- see https://sectornewswire.com/echelonADK10282021.pdf online to view full copy of their latest report. The original initiating report was exceptionally thorough (~40 pages), the analyst contacted multiple industry participants, and recently (November-2021) sat down for an interview on his reasoning for making it a top pick entering 2022 [click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnb_EJTyv6c to view -- running time 32 min. -- YouTube]. Note, the analyst share price target is based on the DIAGNOS’ CARA Platform that is currently in use and does not include progress on the Stroke Predictor application that is the subject of clinical trial news – needless to say a much higher share price target is justified if success in the Stroke Predictor clinical trial is demonstrated.

The following URLs have been identified for further DD on DIAGNOS Inc.:

Company website: http://www.diagnos.ca

SEDAR:

https://sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00003037

Insider activity:

https://www.canadianinsider.com/node/7?menu_tickersearch=ADK+%7C+Diagnos

Recent Technology Journal Review:

https://technologymarketwatch.com/adk.htm

Content above may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.