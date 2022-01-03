GLOBAL LANGUAGE MONITOR (GLM) Names the Numerals the Top Words of the Year 2021 for Global English

Global Language Monitor Paul JJ Payack Has Been Using the Latest Technology to Monitor Global English Since 1999 Payack Chose the Top Global English Words of the Decade for the BBC

Covid-19 has dominated the news in 2021 but It’s the numerals that accompany every story, in any language, in any medium that lift the numerals to the lofty position of Word of the Year (#WOTY).” — Paul JJ Payack, President and Chief Word Analyst of GLM.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Global Language Monitor has named 'the Numerals' the Top Words of the Year for 2021 for Global English (#WOTY). This is the first and only Word of the Year effort for Global English," said Paul JJ Payack , founding President of the Global Language Monitor.The Covid-19 Pandemic has dominated the news in 2021 as it had in 2020. However, It’s the numbers that accompany every story, in any language, at any time, in any medium that lift the numerals to the lofty position of Word of the Year (#WOTY).There are billions of permutations of the basic ten numerals And no mention of Covid-19 is complete without a full run-down of the relevant stats, e.g. cases, deaths, vaccines administered, changes per day, week, month, year, totals, etc,The Heart emoji was the Top Word of 2014 the first time a symbol took the honor.Next Big Numbers for 2022:US: 1,000,000 Covid DeathsWorld: 5,500,000 Covid DeathsThe Top Words of the Year 2021 for Global English follow.1. The Numerals (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 0) – Every time Covid (or one of its variants) is mentioned, it is surrounded by three to five numbers. Covid-19 currently has about 4 billion citations on Google, which are accompanied by tens of billions of supporting numbers.2. Covid-19 – Word of the Year in 2020, could be the word of the year in 2022? Perhaps for the decade? Perhaps the 21st century?3. Wokeness – The state of being awakened to the social distresses found amongst us. Though this appears to occur for every generation it is used by politicians as a never-before-witnessed phenomenon. Favored by Progressives.4. Variant – The longer the coronavirus persists, the more variations will emerge. Remember the great plague in London in 1666? It was merely a replay of the bubonic plague of the mid-1300s. And the Hong KongFlu? A replay of the Spanish Flu of the World War 1 era.5. The Pronouns – People have been attempting to re-define their language for their own political purposes, at least since the French Revolution. The Marxists expanded the practice in the early 20th c., right comrade? The practice increased during the Sexual Revolution (Ms., etc.) and continues to grow during the recent ‘racial reckoning'. Today, the Woke among us are attempting to use personal “woke pronouns” to help define their sexual orientation (and yours).Here is a list of gender-neutral pronouns:He/She -- Zie, Sie, Ey, Ve, Tey, EHim/Her -- Zim, Sie, Em, Ver, Ter, EmHis/Her -- Zir, Hir, Eir, Vis, Tem, EirHis/Hers -- Zis, Hirs, Eirs, Vers, Ters, EirsHimself/Herself --Zieself, Hirself, Eirself, Verself, Terself, Emself6.6. “Flatten the Curve.” – Don’t hear too much discussion about ‘Flattening the Curve” nowadays.7. Supply Chain – You knew the global economy was linked in ways never before imagined. Now you KNOW it.8. Cancel Culture – A movement to negate whatever political facts you find inconvenient. Particularly strong on college campuses.9. Latinx – Gender-neutral version for people of Hispanic heritage, formerly Latino and Latina. I am planning to refer to myself henceforward as HUMANX.10. D Variant – Another Covid-19 variant11. Omicrom – Yet another Covid variant. This can go on for decades (see above).12. Coronavirus – Human coronavirus was first identified in the mid-1960s. Unfortunately, Covid-19 will be far from the last encounter.13. Joe Biden – 46th and current President of the United States. Biden has about one-half the number of citations as his predecessor.14. Donald Trump – 45th president of the United States. Trump has twice as many current citations as his successor, Joe Biden.15. Tokyo Olympics – The 2021, née 2020 Olympics were a modest disappointment, nevertheless, a major achievement to have taken place in the midst of a raging worldwide pandemic16. Lockdown – At the end of the various national lockdowns; many felt like they had been locked up.17. WHO – The World Health Organization, whose charter requires it to help “the attainment by all peoples of the highest possible level of health”.18. Global Warming – ‘Climate Change’ and/or ‘Global Warming’ have ranked near the top of this list for the entire century,. Keen observers of Earth Sciences observe that as recently a 25,000 BCE, the Paleo-Indians were crossing the Bering Land Bridge into the Americas. This means the oceans were some 300 meters lower than today's level.19. January 6 Event at the U.S. Capitol Building according to Global Citations 1) Attack, 2) Uprising, 3} Insurrection.20. Vaccine – Operation Warp Speed has begotten a number of vaccines with others, no doubt, to follow.21. Afghanistan – The fall and unseemly retreat from Afghanistan cast a pall over an already somber year.Global Language Monitor began recording the Top Words of the year in 2000 to document the history of the 21st Century through the English language, the world’s first truly global language. The words are culled throughout the English-speaking world, which as of January 2021 ranks more than 3.18 billion speakers.Global Language Monitor employs its NarrativeTracker technologies for global internet and social media analysis. Global Language Monitor began recording the Top Words of the year in 2000 to document the history of the 21st Century through the English language, the world's first truly global language. The words are culled throughout the English-speaking world, which as of January 2021 ranks more than 3.18 billion speakers.Global Language Monitor employs its NarrativeTracker technologies for global internet and social media analysis. NarrativeTracker is based on global discourse, providing areal-time, accurate picture about any topic, at any point in time.nNarrativeTracker analyzes the internet, blogosphere, and the top 300,000 print and electronic global media as well as new social media sources as they emerge. In addition, the Global Language Monitor also tracks the Top Words, Phrases, and Names of the 21st Century.

