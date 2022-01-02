Submit Release
NFT Beat is redefining the music industry by utilizing the revolutionary power of blockchain

A brand-new way for music enthusiasts to support their favorite artists

SINGAPORE, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT Beat is the new decentralized, community-driven NFT marketplace for music artists that can change the way music enthusiasts interact with music and their favorite artists. Scheduled to be launched in Q2 of 2022, NFT beat is revolutionizing the music industry by utilizing the power of blockchain technology. On January 26, 2022, NFT Beat is organizing a pre-sale at 6 PM UTC with the soft cap of 250 Binance Coin and the hard cap of 500 Binance Coin.

“We are thrilled to launch the NFT beat in 2022. Our goal is to create an ecosystem that offers artists more autonomy over their creations and gives them the potential to increase their earnings significantly.” Said Paul Chen, Co-founder, NFT Beat. “The platform enables music artists to connect, invest and digitally exchange NFTs for their creations on a blockchain-based tokenomics platform,” Paul added.

In NFT Beat, artists will have the opportunity to build a fanbase, share their work in progress, and publish their compositions. They will have the ability to create, grow and monetize without graduating from the platform or signing a record deal. “We take 6% of each transaction of which 3% is NFT Beat’s profit, and 2% is redirected to holders proportionally, and the rest is burned,” Paul added while talking about NFT Beat’s operating model.

The team behind this first-of-its-kind revolutionary model is highly qualified with vast industry experience in blockchain technology and business development. “We are a team of three people based in Asia, and we decided to take on this project as we saw the huge untapped potential in the music industry.” Said, Paul.

The NFT Beat uses a native token $Beat to facilitate transactions. Users can purchase, sell, auction any NFT on the platform over the blockchain. “We are offering an 8% reward on every buy/sell transaction in Binance before the NFT marketplace launch.” He added.

The rewards system will be phased out once the NFT marketplace is launched. The portion of the profits generated from the platform will be distributed to holders, quarterly, proportionately.

To know the latest, please join the NFT Beat team on:

Telegram - https://t.me/nftbeat

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NFT-Beat-109445921583607

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/nftbeatofficial

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nft.beat.official/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/nft_beat

Website : www.nftbeat.site

Paul Chen
NFT Beat
info@nftbeat.site

