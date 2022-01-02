The Uplifting Book - SECOND CHANCES: How To Have A Better 2022 - Released on New Year's Day to Comfort and Inspire

SECOND CHANCES Released To Comfort and Inspire Those Suffering From The Pandemic And Other Tragedies In Their Lives

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In December of 2012, William Loiry stepped off a train in New Jersey and stepped into a taxi. Minutes later, Loiry 's taxi was t-boned by two cars, both of which had run a red light, leaving him almost dead and unconscious in the middle of fire and smoke. The effects of the accident on Loiry were horrendous. But after eight years of litigation, the New Jersey courts refused to let Loiry have a personal injury trial which meant that Loiry could not have the extensive tests and therapies his doctors had ordered with urgency.Timothy McIlwain, Loiry's trial attorney in the New Jersey case, stated, "I am sick over how your case turned out and very disappointed in all of the courts that made these decisions knowing: (1) how you were injured; (2) did nothing wrong, and (3) there was insurance to pay you."John Shoreman, Loiry's personal and corporate attorney in Washington, stated, "William Loiry's New Jersey personal injury case was an open-and-shut case. He was almost killed by reckless drivers. The injuries he sustained were, and still are, life-threatening. And he continues to suffer from substantial pain and many other difficulties because of the accident and because of the irresponsible actions of New Jersey courts in not letting his case go to trial. It's one of the most outrageous injustices I have ever witnessed in all of my years of law practice."William Loiry stated, "Am I angry? Very. And it's alright to be angry when you are the victim of horrendous injustice. I also made a decision to convert that anger into love. I turned the evil I was subjected to into this book of inspiration for you." SECOND CHANCES : How To Have A Better 2022 is designed as a book to inspire the many who are suffering from the pandemic and other personal tragedies. In this uplifting book, Loiry recounts how he is dealing with the health crises he continues to face every day and offers his tips on how readers can overcome the crises and difficulties they may be facing.SECOND CHANCES is released on New Year's Day 2022 as an eBook and as a Paperback and is available through Amazon Kindle. Background on William Loiry: www.williamloiry.com