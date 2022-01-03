Lingerie Fighting Championships Ends 2021 On A High Note
I’m very confident 2022 will be another record year.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) enjoyed their best year ever in 2021. While some might find that surprising considering Covid, CEO Shaun Donnelly says it was not entirely unexpected.
“We had a lot of new fans discover us in 2020 during lockdowns and as soon as we were able to resume a more or less normal schedule many of those fans came in for a closer look.”
As a result site revenues are up 318% over last year and 558% over 2019. Booking fees and sponsorship sales are up 300% over last year and 218% over 2019. Overall revenues are up more than 300% over the previous two years.
“I’m very encouraged by the direction the company is heading,” Donnelly says. “When you compare where we are now over 2018 the differences are pretty stark.”
In the past three years the company has bought out 5 of its 6 funders and launched several new revenue streams. 2021 highlights include:
January: 2021 calendar released on schedule despite Covid
February: Reddit takes notice of BOTY
March: launch of own PPV platform in time for LFC31
April: expansion of European distribution via FilmOn
June: debut of 10th season of LFC Exposed! reality series
July: LFC Madness virtual bracket generates more than 100,000 votes
August: three shows at the most attended Sturgis Motorcycle Rally of all time
October: launch of LFC Network on Roku
November: launch of LFC’s own CBD pain relief cream
December: release of the 2022 LFC Calendar (print & digital)
What does 2022 have in store for LFC? Donnelly has set several goals for the company including at least six events, expansion into Mexico and South America (events and TV), the release of several new original series on LFC Network and much, much more.
On January 1 the third installment of LFC Madness launched, with 32 new prospects competing for a coveted spot in the league and a $1300 jewelry prize courtesy sponsor Boston Diamonds & Bling. The two previous contests generated more than a quarter million votes at the league’s site.
“I’m very confident 2022 will be another record year,” Donnelly predicts. “We’re just getting started!”
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive & athletic female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
