Chamber of Commerce sets out vision for 2021-26

VIETNAM, January 1 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (front row, left) at the seventh National Congress of Delegates of VCCI for 2021-26 term in Hà Nội on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese economy is facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and approaching them needs to innovative and appropriate. With this in mind, the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has set out its mission and goals for the 2021-26 period.

VCCI President Phạm Tấn Công emphasised this at the seventh National Congress of Delegates for 2021-26 term, which took place in Hà Nội on Friday.

The mission is to link and promote the development of sustainable, civilised and integrated businesses and associations. The VCCI will focus on implementing six groups of key solution tasks and three strategic breakthroughs, towards the core goal of "Strong business - Prosperous country".

In his opening speech, the VCCI president emphasised that in the 2015-20 term, the VCCI faced both advantages and difficulties, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overcoming the challenges, VCCI has completed their set goals, directions and tasks. Many outstanding results have been achieved, from participating in institutional building, improving the investment environment at the central level with provinces and cities, and international integration activities that have removed difficulties and promoted business and association development.

VCCI has also made efforts to implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, jointly developing the Vietnamese business community to actively contribute to the stable and sustainable growth of the economy.

It is estimated that the number of businesses operating in the economy will be about 850,000 by the end of this year, double that of 2015.

Many businesses have leapt in their development in terms of scale and technology, gradually catching up with others in the region and around the world.

In particular, the position and prestige of VCCI has been enhanced, not only in the country but in the world. VCCI is valued by the international business community as one of the most dynamic in developing economies and a strong partner in the community of trade and investment.

Perfecting institutions and building a healthy business environment would be vital, as would ensuring these institutions create favourable business conditions, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the meeting.

"The VCCI needs to make more effort to help the Government improve institutions and upgrade the business environment of Việt Nam into a leading regional country," the Prime Minister added.

Regarding the direction of the 2021-26 term, Nguyễn Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of VCCI, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change posed challenges intertwined with many opportunities and advantages for the development of the business community and entrepreneurs in Việt Nam.

VCCI's operational orientation must be in-sync with the development orientation of the country. The mission of VCCI was to promote business and development in a sustainable, civilised and integrated manner, striving to build Việt Nam into a developed, prosperous and happy country by 2045.

The VCCI would promote the development of businesses towards the goal of having 1.5 million enterprises by 2025; enhance the role of the national organisation representing the business community; renovating the organisation, improving staff capacity, and operating efficiency of VCCI to be worthy of being the representative national organisation of the Vietnamese business community and entrepreneurs in the period of international integration. — VNS