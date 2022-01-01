Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Assault and Robbery

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B407301                                                     

TROOPER: Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 23, 2021 at 2014 hours

LOCATION: Hannaford, Rutland Town, VT

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Morris

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery, Larceny from Person.

 

ACCUSED: Austin Rodriguez

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

VICTIM: Sharon Leonard

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 23, 2021, at 2014 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to an assault and robbery at the Hannaford, in Rutland Town. Investigation revealed Ryan Morris of Rutland, VT assaulted and robbed Sharon Leonard of Rutland, VT in the parking lot of the Hannaford. Leonard’s items were later found in the possession of Austin Rodriguez. Rodriguez was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Possession of Stolen Property. Morris was located several days later, on 12/31/2021, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MARBLE VALLEY REGIONAL CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, N/A

BAIL: HOLD WITHOUT, N/A

MUG SHOT: Included, N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January, 3 2021 @ 1230

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

