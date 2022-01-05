BEVEG VEGANUARY CHALLENGE

BE VEG FOR 31 DAYS & RING IN 2022 WITH THE OFFICIAL & ONLY ACCREDITED VEGAN TRADEMARK

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg and Unchained TV wishes everyone a Happy New Year. Along with the New Year comes new goals and aspirations. BeVeg urges everyone to sign up for Veganuary to BE VEGAN with BE VEG.

What is Veganuary? It is a challenge to try the Plant-Based way of eating for 31 days. Veganuary provides a start-up kit, delicious recipes to fit all delicacies and budgets, and an email a day to stay on the course. This New Year’s, resolve to lower their carbon footprint by eating sustainable, compassionate, and vegan. Millions of people have made the Veganuary pledge to Be VEG.

BeVeg also challenges all plant-based products making a vegan label claim to achieve BeVeg vegan certification. BeVeg is the world’s first and only ISO accredited vegan trademark, making it the most reliable and official benchmark for vegan claims worldwide. BeVeg is currently represented in 110 countries, and is the only vegan trademark to also have an official vegan technical standard mandating requirements, uniformity, on-site audits.

Isn’t it about time we took the future of our planet, the lives of animals, and vegan label claims seriously?

Companies, brands, manufacturing facilities, and products across the globe are certifying vegan with BeVeg by undergoing rigorous audits and committing to the highest vegan standards. Today, from food, beverages, vitamins, cosmetics, textiles, vegan alcohol, household items, clothing, bedding….There’s everything vegan.

For more information on BeVeg, and to make the vegan label claim official, apply for a custom quote, by visiting www.beveg.com.

Happy New Year.

BEVEG VEGANUARY CHALLENGE

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

