Regen Suppliers Now Offering Comprehensive Blood Draw Kit for PRP and PRF Procedures

After a ton of requests to provide an all inclusive option to go with our ReBella PRP and ReBella PRF kits, we put the comprehensive ReBella Blood Draw Kit together!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers is now offering a comprehensive blood draw kit for provider convenience when performing PRP, PRF and other procedures. The ReBella Blood Draw Kit includes all of the items necessary to perform successful phlebotomy and then insert the blood into the desired tube for processing.

The kit comes in one box, so providers do not have to individually order items and everything is readily available. There are several syringes, needles, gauze, anticoagulant if needed and even a tourniquet. Also alcohol swabs and an adhesive bandage is in the box as well.

For platelet rich plasma (PRP) and platelet rich fibrin (PRF) procedures, the blood draw process is basically the same. Except for the anticoagulant need, PRF requires a similar amount of blood being drawn. The kit components are individually wrapped, so are consistent with a sterile field as well.

According to Regen Suppliers' CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "After a ton of requests to provide an all inclusive option to go with our ReBella PRP and ReBella PRF kits, we put the comprehensive blood draw kit together. As the leader in regenerative products and services, we listen to our clients!"

Regen Suppliers already offers quality and affordable PRP kits and PRP centrifuges as well. In addition to being extremely cost effective, the goal of all products is to offer quality for patients and service that includes training to providers. In fact, Regen Suppliers offers virtual and in person training options for customers unlike the vast majority of distributors.

For providers that would like to take advantage of the comprehensive blood draw kits, or any of the PRP and PRF products offered, call Regen Suppliers at (888) 568-6909. Volume discounts are available and specials are run monthly.