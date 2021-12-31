GMSacha Inchi GMSacha logo GMSacha New Life style 2022

QED Connect , Genesis Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:QEDN, GEGI)

2022 will be a year of new and exciting opportunities, we can't wait to see what 2022 holds for the world and GMSacha Inchi!” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy New Years from GMSacha Inchi!

2021 was full of new opportunities and surprises. For example, we introduced our Sacha Inchi beverage recently and we went to Anuga 2021 this year. We have done incredible things this year and that's partly thanks to the support from our shareholders. We have also reached amazing milestones that we have been working on for years.

What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

We are working with Nestle the biggest food company to be in every store near you. We are ready to be in every store near you very soon so look for us in 2022.

2022 will be a year of new and exciting opportunities, we can't wait to see what 2022 holds for the world and GMSacha Inchi!

See you next year!

GMSacha Inchi Prodcuts 2022