ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION REVIEWS PAST YEAR AND CHARTS COURSE FOR 2022

Successful 2021 for IAOVC – plans for active New Year.BLOOMFIELD, NJ, US, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful 2021 for IAOVC – victories in preserving Columbus; defending Italian American civil rights; gaining support from Italian American organizations and individuals across the country; and plans for active New Year.
The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias and educational organization, reports on successful past year and plans ambitious 2022 - continuing its mission defending Columbus and Italian American civil rights.
Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC stated, “Looking back at this past year, I am amazed at our many, many accomplishments in defending our Italian American civil rights and especially, our victories preserving Columbus as the iconic symbol of our heritage. We worked with Italian American groups and individuals across the country opposing the widespread attacks on Columbus statues, Columbus Day and Italian American civil rights. We are grateful for the strong participation and support of many groups and individuals with their advocacy efforts and financial support. This encourages us to plan for more activity in the New Year so we can expand our media, legal and advocacy activities.”
IAOVC victories in 2021 included preserving Columbus Day in many schools and towns across the country, particularly in the Randolph NJ schools that garnered worldwide media attention. Throughout 2021 IAOVC chalked up significant nationwide media exposure with over 100 TV and radio appearances by IAOVC Executive Board Member, Andre’ DiMino bringing attention to the fight to defend Columbus as well as opposing stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans. And IAOVC continued the prosecution of the landmark federal litigation it filed against West Orange New Jersey for the removal of the Columbus monument and the violation of Italian American civil rights under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.
IAOVC advocacy efforts were formally recognized during 2021 with awards and commendations. Of note, the Columbus International Award was bestowed to IAOVC from Fondazione Italia, an international academic organization based in Italy. In addition, IAOVC’s Alfano and DiMino accepted an award from the Italian American Heritage Club of Hunterdon County. And, IAOVC’s Frank Lorenzo received the Mille Grazie Award from UNICO National.
During 2021, IAOVC was actively involved with Italian American organizations and individuals across the USA in opposing the continued malevolent moves to eliminate Columbus Day. In particular, IAOVC established a cooperative relationship with COPOMIAO through its president, Basil Russo; CSJ of OSDIA through its president Robert Ferrito; and Anti-Bias Committee of UNICO National through its chair, James Scanelli. IAOVC organized video conferences, webinars, petitions, participated in public hearing and utilized extensive social media venues to further its defense of Columbus and Italian American civil rights. Although there were a number of places where Columbus Day was eliminated, a number of important victories were achieved. And, based on those wins, there appears to be a lessening of activity in the moves to replace Columbus Day with another group’s holiday – a violation of Italian American civil rights and the epitome of discrimination.
With its mission to educate about verifiable facts, IAOVC established an academic panel and education committee, chaired by history educator Maria Ricupero, coordinating factual and historical content to support IAOVC initiatives. And IAOVC continued its electronic media education efforts with its initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos called “The ONE VOICE Minute” – with new editions featuring Columbus and Italian American facts about holidays and events.
“2022 will be another exciting and eventful year for IAOVC,” commented DiMino. “There is much work to be done across the country as stereotyping of Italian Americans continues and we see continued attacks on Columbus with the rampant cancel culture in schools and towns. We must be vigilant as we join with Italian American organizations and individuals across the US in defending our great heritage and culture.”
This past year, IAOVC held a Virtual Conference with participation of representatives from IAOVC Organization Members and Individual Members from across the country. Based on its success, IAOVC will now conduct Virtual Conferences several times a year to coordinate activities and share information among its’ membership. The IAOVC Winter 2022 Conference is scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 7 PM and will include some special guests and presentations.
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
