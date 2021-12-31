The Future of Travel from The Futurist Institute Becomes #1 Best Seller on Amazon
The Futurist Institute's 2021 book of essays from executives highlighting future expectations for the travel industry in the decade ahead is a #1 Best Seller.
It is exciting to see The Future of Travel become a #1 Best Seller on Amazon. The book's success reveals the interest in dynamic changes and trends impacting the future of travel in the wake of COVID.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Travel: Trends and Technologies Shaping the Decade Ahead has been ranked a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in multiple categories.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
This book from The Futurist Institute is a collection of essays that attempts to answer one critical question, "What will happen to travel in the wake of COVID — and in the decade beyond?"
Leading experts, futurists, and executives share insights and expectations for travel, leisure, and hospitality industries in essays focused on the most important future trends, opportunities, priorities, perception shifts, and challenges that will shape the decade ahead.
Contributors to The Future of Travel included Linda Rutherford of Southwest Airlines, Samarth Kejriwal of Uber, Darshika Jones of Remote Year, Nigel Fell of the World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage, Elena Rodríguez Blanco of AUTHENTICITYS, Dan Cockerell of Cockerell Consulting Group, Daniel McCoy of the Transportation Security Administration, Adam Wesolowski of Airalo, Nawfal Patel of The Futurist Institute (now, Google), and Jason Schenker of The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics.
The essays from these contributors address topics on the economy, long-term trends, the future of work and jobs, technology, sustainability, and other futurist topics. The Futurist Institute's Jason Schenker and Nawfal Patel were the editors of this book
Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute, shared his thoughts on the book's bestseller status. "This book provides important perspectives on the future of the travel industry. Our contributors shared tremendous insights, and it is exciting to see The Future of Travel become a #1 Best Seller on Amazon."
Mr. Schenker founded The Futurist Institute in 2016 to help analysts, strategists, and executives become futurists and capture long-term opportunities in trends and technology disruptions while also mitigating downside risks. His bestselling books include The Future After COVID, which was released in April 2020.
The Future of Travel was published by Prestige Professional Publishing and is available in paperback and on Kindle at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09698QR82.
