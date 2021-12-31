Naomi Hoshino Horii of Holding Light Productions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAFAYETTE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything is energy before it takes physical form, so our spirit is an essential part of who we are.

To make concrete changes in our life, we must address our spirit, with the ultimate goal of accessing our divine wisdom.

Naomi Hoshino Horii is an intuitive healer and the founder of Holding Light Productions, where she teaches clients how to develop their intuition to heal themselves and others.

“I believe we're all natural healers, I just learned how to do it more consciously,” explains Naomi. “The tools that I teach have been so helpful to me in my own life and that's why it's really important for me to share them with anyone who would like to use them for themselves.”

Healing is aligning with our inherent divine vibration of love. According to Naomi, when we are in our natural state of love and grace, things will come together in all areas of our life, including in our relationships, work, finances, and health.

As a healer, psychic, and teacher of 20 years, Naomi offers intuitive healing and reading sessions, using techniques for spiritual, mental, physical and emotional healing that bring you into your wholeness and divinity with love.

“I'm most proud of becoming more and more who I am, so I help my clients say hello to who they are,” says Naomi. “We all have pictures of ourselves that don’t allow us to see who we really are, so it’s about creating awareness by engaging with yourself in an honest way.”

Naomi teaches her clients how to use their innate vibration of love to rebalance their health and their life. She is passionate about these tools so that her clients may use them themselves in their daily practice of enriching their own life and the lives of others.

“Most people would rather keep pushing things down than make a true transformation in their life,” says Naomi. “Transformation is about owning our power, owning our voice and being who we are to be our own inspiration.”

