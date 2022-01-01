The New Bitcoin Profit App Is Helping Crypto Enthusiasts Connect With Professional Brokers In Their GEO Location
UK, January 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many financial activists and crypto trading experts have given various predictions about the expected value of Bitcoin by the end of the forthcoming year with famous businessman and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, estimating the price of the cryptocurrency to go as high as $100,000
As 2021 comes to a close, a lot of traders and investors are on the lookout for tips and hints on which assets to pursue in the forthcoming year. In the cryptocurrency space, there exists much speculation as to what the Bitcoin price will become in 2022. Since the beginning of this year, Bitcoin has had an amazing run, rising by almost 70% and driving the entire crypto market to a combined $2 trillion in value.
Many financial activists and crypto trading experts have expressed great confidence in the possibility of Bitcoin prices rising to a new record high before the end of 2022. Popular businessman and CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk recently revealed that his company will accept payment for some of its merchandise in Dogecoin, and has also expressed great optimism that bitcoin price will sustain its bullish rise to hit a record high $100,000 in 2022.
In a 2022 crypto outlook recently published by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone, the financial expert predicts that the U.S. will embrace crypto regulation in the new year, and also agrees with Elon Musk that the move will spur “bullish price implications” that could easily see bitcoin price reach the $100,000 milestone.
For traders and crypto enthusiasts who have been following the volatile growth trajectory of bitcoin over the years, these predictions are neither unusual nor unrealistic in any way. Bitcoin is notorious for its frequent value appreciation which makes it one of the favorite and most profitable options to invest in.
However, despite the encouraging reviews and positive predictions, experts advise anyone seeking to invest in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to do so either with the help of experienced brokers or by making detailed research by themselves. Thankfully, there exists a software application that was built specifically to aid new and veteran investors in making profitable cryptocurrency investments.
Although not a trading platform itself, the Bitcoin Profit application uses Geolocation to connect investors with top experienced brokers close to them. The app contains a host of impressive features including trade automation capabilities and accurate trade signals backed by state-of-the-art security systems and protocols.
Interested investors, whether new or veteran, desirous of getting into Bitcoin before the price jumps to $100,000 can simply visit the platform’s website and signup by clicking on this link https://www.bitcoinprofit.app/signup/. After registration, a Bitcoin Profit representative will call for verification and also discuss financial goals and loss appetite to help new registrants create a profitable investment plan that will ensure they come out on top when the bitcoin price soars.
Website: https://www.bitcoinprofit.app/
Herald Jones
As 2021 comes to a close, a lot of traders and investors are on the lookout for tips and hints on which assets to pursue in the forthcoming year. In the cryptocurrency space, there exists much speculation as to what the Bitcoin price will become in 2022. Since the beginning of this year, Bitcoin has had an amazing run, rising by almost 70% and driving the entire crypto market to a combined $2 trillion in value.
Many financial activists and crypto trading experts have expressed great confidence in the possibility of Bitcoin prices rising to a new record high before the end of 2022. Popular businessman and CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk recently revealed that his company will accept payment for some of its merchandise in Dogecoin, and has also expressed great optimism that bitcoin price will sustain its bullish rise to hit a record high $100,000 in 2022.
In a 2022 crypto outlook recently published by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone, the financial expert predicts that the U.S. will embrace crypto regulation in the new year, and also agrees with Elon Musk that the move will spur “bullish price implications” that could easily see bitcoin price reach the $100,000 milestone.
For traders and crypto enthusiasts who have been following the volatile growth trajectory of bitcoin over the years, these predictions are neither unusual nor unrealistic in any way. Bitcoin is notorious for its frequent value appreciation which makes it one of the favorite and most profitable options to invest in.
However, despite the encouraging reviews and positive predictions, experts advise anyone seeking to invest in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to do so either with the help of experienced brokers or by making detailed research by themselves. Thankfully, there exists a software application that was built specifically to aid new and veteran investors in making profitable cryptocurrency investments.
Although not a trading platform itself, the Bitcoin Profit application uses Geolocation to connect investors with top experienced brokers close to them. The app contains a host of impressive features including trade automation capabilities and accurate trade signals backed by state-of-the-art security systems and protocols.
Interested investors, whether new or veteran, desirous of getting into Bitcoin before the price jumps to $100,000 can simply visit the platform’s website and signup by clicking on this link https://www.bitcoinprofit.app/signup/. After registration, a Bitcoin Profit representative will call for verification and also discuss financial goals and loss appetite to help new registrants create a profitable investment plan that will ensure they come out on top when the bitcoin price soars.
Website: https://www.bitcoinprofit.app/
Herald Jones
Crypto Solutions & Development Studio
service@bitcoinprofit.app