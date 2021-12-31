SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces That DocuSign, Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Innvestor Alleges Company Mislead Shareholders
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCO)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HENDERSONVILLE, TN / December 31, 2021/ The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces announces that a purchaser of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021. Commenced on December 22, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York, the DocuSign class action lawsuit – captioned Collins v. DocuSign, Inc., No. 21-cv-07071– charges DocuSign and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations
According to the complaint, DocuSign offers a broad cloud-based software suite that enables users to automate the agreement process and provide legally binding e-signatures from nearly any device.
The DocuSign class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign’s business was positive, not negative; (ii) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (iii) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a “return to normal” would have on DocuSign’s growth and business; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
On December 2, 2021, DocuSign revealed that its anticipated growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 would be lower than expected. Discussing this slowdown, DocuSign’s CEO, defendant Daniel D. Springer, stated that the growth boost from the Covid-19 pandemic had deteriorated earlier than expected – a growth boost that DocuSign did not acknowledge until this point. That same day, DocuSign also announced guidance for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022, providing midpoint revenue guidance of $560 million, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $573.8 million. DocuSign’s guidance also provided a midpoint billing guidance of $653 million, missing consensus estimates of $705.4 million. On this news, DocuSign’s stock price fell by more than 42%, damaging investors.
DocuSign’s Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Chegg securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com.
