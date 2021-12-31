St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A4007481
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)- 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/30/21, 2312 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Bradford
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Bradley Vaughan
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Not Injured
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Brittany Pitts
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: None
VEHICLE YEAR: 2000
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: SFE
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/30/21 at approximately 2312 hours, Troopers responded to a three vehicle crash on N. Main St. in the Town of Bradford. The operator of V1 was travelling north on N. Main St. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, before going off the road and crashing into a parked vehicle. The operator of V1 was identified as Bradley Vaughan of Bradford, VT. While speaking with Vaughan, Troopers detected indicators of significant impairment.
Vaughan was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI . Vaughan was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Vaughan was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
The operator of V2 was identified as Brittany Pitts. Pitts was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to treat minor injuries.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time