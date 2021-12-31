St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4007481

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)- 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/30/21, 2312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Bradford

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Bradley Vaughan

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Not Injured

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brittany Pitts

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: None

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: SFE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/30/21 at approximately 2312 hours, Troopers responded to a three vehicle crash on N. Main St. in the Town of Bradford. The operator of V1 was travelling north on N. Main St. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, before going off the road and crashing into a parked vehicle. The operator of V1 was identified as Bradley Vaughan of Bradford, VT. While speaking with Vaughan, Troopers detected indicators of significant impairment.

Vaughan was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI . Vaughan was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Vaughan was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

The operator of V2 was identified as Brittany Pitts. Pitts was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to treat minor injuries.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time