Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,635 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4007481

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. V Cole

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

CONTACT#: (802)- 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/30/21, 2312 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Main St, Bradford

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Bradley Vaughan

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Not Injured

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brittany Pitts

AGE: 26 

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: None

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2000

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: SFE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/30/21 at approximately 2312 hours, Troopers responded to a three vehicle crash on N. Main St. in the Town of Bradford. The operator of V1 was travelling north on N. Main St. when he crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, before going off the road and crashing into a parked vehicle. The operator of V1 was identified as Bradley Vaughan of Bradford, VT. While speaking with Vaughan, Troopers detected indicators of significant impairment.

 

Vaughan was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI . Vaughan was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Vaughan was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

The operator of V2 was identified as Brittany Pitts. Pitts was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to treat minor injuries.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/22, 0800 hours

 

COURT: Orange

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.