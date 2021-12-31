Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,620 in the last 365 days.

HCM City economy hits sharpest decline on record: Statistics Office

VIETNAM, December 31 -  

A customer shops at a supermarket in HCM City. Photo laodong.vn

HCM CITY — The HCM City economy shrank by 6.78 per cent in 2021, the sharpest yearly decline on record, according to its Statistics Office, as stringent COVID-19 restrictions took their toll.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday (December 29), head of the office, Trần Phước Tường, said though the economy shrank to VNĐ1.29 quadrillion (US$56.55 billion), revenue collections surpassed the year’s target to reach VNĐ383 trillion ($16.79 billion), an increase of 3 per cent from 2020.

The consumer price index in December increased by 1.24 per cent compared to the same period last year, taking prices up 2.36 per cent year-on-year in 2021.

The office said all sectors had seen a decline, with agro-forestry-fishery shrinking by 13.68 per cent, industry and construction by 12.96 per cent and services by 5.5.

The index of industrial production plummeted by 14.3 per cent.

Manufacturing shrank by 14.7 per cent and electricity production and distribution by 4.9 per cent.

The surge in tax collections was attributed to growth in the real estate, finance and banking and securities sectors and the impact of Decree 52/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax payment in April. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

HCM City economy hits sharpest decline on record: Statistics Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.