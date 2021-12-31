SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Chegg, Inc. Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Chegg, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHGG)HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, announces announces that a purchaser of Chegg, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHGG) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, Commenced on December 22, 2021 in the Northern District of California, the Chegg class action lawsuit – captioned Leventhal v. Chegg, Inc., No. 21-cv-09953 – charges Chegg and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Chegg, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHGG) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations
According to the complaint Chegg is a provider of online research tools, online tutoring services, digital and physical textbook rentals, and other educational resources. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, demand for Chegg’s services accelerated significantly as more students stayed at home.
The Chegg class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Chegg’s increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of U.S. students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg’s extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg’s subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, Chegg’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.
On November 1, 2021, Chegg revealed its financial results for the first quarter in which students returned to campus across the United States, revealing fewer-than-expected enrollments while failing to provide 2022 guidance. In fact, Chegg’s CEO and President, defendant Daniel L. Rosensweig, admitted that defendants were aware of the slowdown in September 2021. On this news, Chegg’s stock price fell by nearly 50%, damaging investors.
Chegg’s Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Chegg securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
