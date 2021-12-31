External Merchandise Trade Statistics for November 2021

MACAU, December 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.19 billion in November 2021, up by 24.2% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP996 million) grew by 23.3%, with that of Articles for casino and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products jumping by 3,234.1% and 140.8% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP189 million) increased by 28.9%, with that of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals and Garments rising by 98.5% and 26.6% respectively. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 18.2% year-on-year to MOP15.62 billion; imports of Electronic components, Mobile phones and Handbags & wallets surged by 89.0%, 73.6% and 53.0% respectively, whereas imports of Motor cars & motorcycles and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products declined by 31.4% and 11.7% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in November 2021 totalled MOP14.44 billion.

From January to November this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 24.3% year-on-year to MOP11.94 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP10.12 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.82 billion) went up by 23.3% and 30.4% respectively. Total value of merchandise import expanded by 72.9% year-on-year to MOP139.27 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP127.33 billion for the first eleven months of 2021, up by MOP56.39 billion from MOP70.95 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to mainland China from January to November 2021 rose by 15.3% year-on-year to MOP1.70 billion, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP1.52 billion) increased by 11.2%. Exports to Hong Kong (MOP8.41 billion), the USA (MOP642 million) and the EU (MOP173 million) expanded by 27.8%, 28.6% and 3.6% respectively year-on-year. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP270 million) grew by 4.8%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP6 million) declined by 49.4%. Exports of Textiles & garments dropped by 3.2% year-on-year to MOP1.45 billion, while exports of Non-textiles went up by 29.4% to MOP10.49 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP44.74 billion) and mainland China (MOP43.97 billion) in the first eleven months of 2021 surged by 84.1% and 85.0% respectively year-on-year. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP22.51 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP643 million) expanded by 77.2% and 3.2% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP120.10 billion) showed an increase of 81.4% year-on-year. Imports from mainland China grew by 33.2% to MOP14.78 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP14.44 billion) rising by 32.6%. Imports of Consumer goods soared by 70.3% to MOP100.31 billion, of which imports of Garments & footwear (MOP12.50 billion), Watches (MOP10.87 billion), Handbags & wallets (MOP9.80 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP8.38 billion) ballooned by 88.5%, 177.4%, 155.3% and 216.6% respectively. Besides, imports of Mobile phones (MOP16.56 billion) shot up by 422.5%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP5.47 billion) and Construction materials (MOP2.71 billion) registered respective growth of 15.7% and 53.8%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP151.21 billion from January to November 2021, up by 67.7% compared with MOP90.15 billion a year earlier.