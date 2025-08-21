One hundred pieces of original works by Lok Cheong from the collection of the Macao Museum of Art exhibited in Tibet Exhibition “Ties to the Tibetan Heart” highlights a new chapter of artistic connection between Tibet and Macao

MACAU, August 21 - Under the patronage of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, organised by the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Artist Society, and co-organised by the Tibet Art Museum and the Macao Museum of Art, the exhibition “Ties to the Tibetan Heart: Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region – An Exhibition of Lok Cheong's Works in Tibet” was inaugurated on 13 August at the Tibet Art Museum. The exhibition is held until 12 October and the admission is free.

The opening ceremony was attended by the member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Vice Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPPCC and Chairman of Federation of Literary and Art Circles of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Zhaxi Dawa; the Secretary of the Communist Party and Vice Chairman of the Federation of Literary and Art Circles of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Duan Shengqian; the member of the Leading Party Members Group and Vice Chairman, Chen Renjie; the member of the Communist Party, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General, Li Xueyan; the member of the Communist Party and Vice Chairman, Ciren Luobu; the Vice Chairman, Sang Mu Dan; the Level II Bureau Rank Official of the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Ma Lin; the 1st Class Principal Section Member of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Cheng Yanxi; the representative of the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sou Kin Meng; the member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Hoi Kam Un; the President of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei; the Honorary President of the Artists Association of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Han Shuli; the President of the Macao Tibet’s Cultural Development Promotion Association, Lou Kam Ieng; the Honorary Advisors of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Kong and Jia Zheng; and the Director-General Ng Wai Kin and Executive Vice President of the Macau Artist Society, Sio In Leong. The opening ceremony was officiated by Chen Renjie. Duan Shengqian, Sou Kin Meng, Lok Hei and Han Shuli delivered speeches at the ceremony, marking a new chapter in cultural exchange between Tibet and Macao. Over 100 cultural luminaries from Tibet and Macao gathered in Lhasa, Tibet, to witness the 30-year artistic friendship between the two regions.

The exhibition features one hundred pieces of works by the late Macao artist Lok Cheong, as well as over 70 sketches, documents, photographs and other invaluable historical materials that span over half a century, most of which are from the collections of the Macao Museum of Art and the others are treasures from Macao artist Lok Cheong’s family and the Tibet Art Museum. The exhibition is divided into three sections, namely “Love for the Motherland”, “Capturing the Character of Macao” and “Portraits”, which systematically traces Lok’s artistic development. His works on Tibetan themes, such as “The Mysterious Potala Palace” and “A Hidden Pathway (Shigatse)”, pay tribute to Tibet’s sacred landscapes with vibrant colours. Watercolours like “A Witness of History (Trees with Interlocking Branches at Kun Iam Tong)” and “Octagonal Pavilion Library” encapsulate the essence of Macao’s scenery over the past 50 years with dynamic brushstrokes. Pieces featuring figures, such as “Technicians Departing to Serve the Motherland” and “Rice Aid from the Motherland”, showcase the artist’s heartfelt tribute to the patriotism of his compatriots. In the exhibition, Lok Cheong’s manuscripts from his 1994 trip to Tibet were also unveiled for the first time, combined with rare archival materials that vividly recount his cultural exploration into Tibet and the motherland.

Lok Cheong’s paintings on Tibetan themes have served as an eternal testament to the friendship between the two regions. In 1991, Lok Cheong participated in the “Snowfield Plateau Art Exhibition” held in Guangzhou, which marked the beginning of artistic exchanges between Tibet and Macao. Since then, Lok consistently bridged friendships between the two regions with his brushstroke, organised multiple visits for Macao artists to Tibet, and contributed to the establishment of the first Hope Primary School of Macao in Nagqu. His pioneering spirit continues to guide cultural integration between the two regions. As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Macau Artist Society have coordinated with multiple organisations to hold this exhibition, hoping to facilitate the glorious return of Lok Cheong’s classic paintings that are imbued with deep national sentiments back to the snowfield Tibet, paying tribute to Lok’s pioneering efforts in promoting cultural exchange between Macao and Tibet, and highlighting a new chapter in the 30-year long artistic connection between the two regions, which is a truly significant initiative.