Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A3007361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION:  Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2021 at 14:16 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Greg Heidelmeier

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers responded to the above residence for reports of a domestic assault. Through investigation it was determined the accused had physically assaulted a household member. Upon placing the accused under arrest, he resisted custody. The accused was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $1000 bail and ordered to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01/03/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/22 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

