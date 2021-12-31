Royalton Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A3007361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2021 at 14:16 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sharon VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Greg Heidelmeier
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers responded to the above residence for reports of a domestic assault. Through investigation it was determined the accused had physically assaulted a household member. Upon placing the accused under arrest, he resisted custody. The accused was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $1000 bail and ordered to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01/03/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/22 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: Attached