Renowned Bankruptcy Attorney, Charles Daff, Examines California Hospital Filing Bankruptcy & COVID Economic Impacts 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital and its parent company, Halsen Healthcare, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Dec. 5. The hospital has between $10 million and $50 million in assets and liabilities within the same range, according to its bankruptcy petition signed by the hospital's chief restructuring officer.

Hospital leaders said in the bankruptcy documents that they have negotiated a tentative agreement with the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project, and the nonprofit group has agreed to act as the stalking horse purchaser of the hospital. The group is made up of the County of Santa Cruz, the City of Watsonville, Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley and Salud Para La Gente and was formed to explore the purchase of the hospital.

The hospital's CEO announced in November that the facility would close if a buyer wasn't secured by Jan. 28. He said the hospital is facing significant financial challenges, which were exacerbated by revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the hospital has lost about $32.5 million, according to bankruptcy documents.

Renowned California bankruptcy attorney, Charles Daff, reflects on this news and how all of 2021 has been affected economically, which seems to getting worse in his opinion. Here are his thoughts.

"I was curious to look at the trending news in reflection of this past year, 2021. I know what part I played in the year and wanted to look at the topic of the day for the country and for all of us at large. Here are some brief notes:

Coronavirus cases are increasing again and we are getting ready for the next surge. Hospitals and health care providers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and personnel are at their maximum and concerned about cases getting worse. This is in light of the vaccine available to us all as well.

Vaccine mandates and mask mandates –those who agree and those who disagree.

Inflation for our national economy - money for housing, gasoline, food, health care, utilities to just name a few items are all floating up. Buckle down for all of us on the street (not on Wall Street) who are concerned for the welfare of our families. This is in light of the minimum wage increase to take place in the next couple of days.

State of our Union with the Democratic and the Republican parties debating what policy is next for our country. Spending bills, crime prevention, police reform, voting rights, social welfare programs, infrastructure spending, immigration and pending Supreme Court decisions. Those who agree and those who disagree and those of us on the street (not on Wall Street) are concerned for the welfare, safety and education of our families.

Happy New Year, 2022. I look forward to the part I will play in the new year and want to look back at these topics of the day next year at this time with peace and gratitude that all of this works out for our communal good."

