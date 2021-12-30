Submit Release
Sen. Steven Roberts Files Jobs Bill

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has pre-filed legislation aimed at workforce development in the Show-Me State, specifically aimed at both veterans and active-duty military members.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our military men and women, both currently serving and those who have retired,” Sen. Roberts said. “Too often, we hear stories of our heroes returning home from overseas missions and later having difficulty finding work. I want to help these brave men and women continue to contribute to our society.”

Senator Roberts’ veteran apprentice grant legislation would allow the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to award grants from the Show-Me Heroes Program or a program administering the Show-Me Heroes Program to one or more nonprofit organizations that facilitate the participation of veterans and active-duty United States military personnel transitioning to civilian employment in apprenticeship training programs.

“We have businesses throughout our state that are looking for qualified people,” Sen. Roberts said. “Through my veteran apprentice grant bill, I believe we can help these establishments find the best employees Missouri has to offer. By doing so, we can provide more opportunities for Missouri’s military heroes as they make the leap from service to civilian workforce.”

To learn more about Sen. Roberts and his legislation, go to senate.mo.gov/Roberts.

Sen. Steven Roberts Files Jobs Bill

