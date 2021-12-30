2021-12-30 14:59:07.64 Joplin Retailer Sells $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

Submit Release
Pilot Travel Centers, 4500 Highway 42 in Joplin, recently sold a Missouri Lottery “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers tickets that contained one of the game’s $100,000 prizes. 

The prize was later claimed by a resident of Belvidere, Illinois.

$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” is a $20 game with over $16.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $2 million.

In FY21, players in Newton County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $744,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.   

