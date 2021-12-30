ZP REALTY CAPITAL A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO LLC ARRANGED $37,470,000 IN FINANCING FOR SEVEN BUILDINGS PACKAGE

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZP REALTY CAPITAL LLC A/K/A ZEV POLLAK CO. LLC. ARRANGES $37,470,000 IN NEW MORTGAGE FINANCING PACKAGE FOR SEVEN PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BROOKLYN AND THE BRONX IN NYC

Zev Pollak President of ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co LLC, is happy to announce that it has recently arranged new mortgage financing for seven multifamily buildings package in the boroughs of Brooklyn and the Bronx in NYC.

Led by Zev Pollak, ZP Realty Capital LLC is a privately held real estate company in Brooklyn, New York. The company has a established a reputation for negotiating favorable financing for properties throughout the U.S.

The new mortgage financing is in the aggregate amount of $37,470,000 with and fixed rate of 3.00% for a 10-year period, and favorable prepayment penalty schedule.

The package consists of seven multifamily buildings comprising a total of 340 units, in a work force neighborhoods of south Brooklyn and north Bronx. The buildings are well kept and professionally managed.

The financing was arranged by Zev Pollak, President of ZP Realty Capital LLC.

In addition, ZP Realty Capital LLC arranged a new first mortgage financing in the amount of $4,000,000 for 60% sold coop in Brooklyn NY, and $2,200,000 for 20% sold coop in Sunnyside Queens. The loans was for a 12 years period at 3.125% fixed rate. The coops will use the proceeds for capital improvements, and to replace the existing debt.

“The ability to execute the closings in a timely fashion by our officers was the key to success with these loans,” notes Zev Pollak.

“The borrowers were particularly pleased with the creativity and dedication to detail while working remotely.”