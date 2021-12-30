‘South Africa is being cut off during the busiest month of the year'

NETHERLANDS, December 30 - News item | 30-12-2021 | 10:36

Han Peters was working at the embassy in South Africa when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison. Thirty years later he has returned as ambassador to an entirely new situation. The new coronavirus variant is causing great concern, and the travel restrictions couldn’t have come at a worse time. The impact is huge.

You’ve been the Dutch ambassador to South Africa for nearly three years now. How would you describe the country?

‘I see South Africa as a land of opportunity, but also of challenges. It became a democracy in 1994, which was a political transformation – but I think a lot still needs to be done before it can achieve an economic transformation. A quarter of a century has passed since the first free elections, but too many South Africans still live in poverty. Tackling poverty, unemployment and inequality remains the biggest challenge. These issues are also responsible for the high crime rate.

‘On the other hand, the country has a great deal of potential. Its population is young: most South Africans are under 24 years of age. Opportunities exist in the field of renewable energy, especially hydrogen. But there are also challenges. What hasn’t helped is the damage done to the government and public bodies by “state capture” in the era before the current president took office. These activities are currently under investigation in South Africa, and trials are taking place. The new president clearly has good intentions, but of course it will take time to rebuild a country that has been systematically neglected.’

How are South Africa and the Netherlands working together to tackle challenges and take advantage of opportunities?

‘I often think that social partners in this country should get together more frequently to look for solutions. Businesses and the government don’t seek each other out often enough. In the Netherlands we try to bring the public and private sectors together when facing big social challenges, and that seems to work well. I think we’ve been reasonably successful in that. I don’t want to suggest that you can just transplant solutions from one place to another, though. The crucial element here is trust. Entering into dialogue with South African counterparts about forms of public-private partnership like that is an initial step.

‘We’re also one of the biggest investors in this country, generating a lot of economic activity, which creates jobs. Another area we can help in is climate action. The port of Rotterdam wants to become a hub for sources of renewable energy. So we’re looking at way to work with South Africa to provide the rest of Europe with access to hydrogen and energy via the port of Rotterdam. That’s a clear win-win situation. Agriculture is another important sector. So there are many areas in which we can collaborate.’

If you had the chance to give South Africans a typically Dutch tip, what would that be?

‘Be pragmatic when looking for solutions and don’t trying to sew everything up with rules and bureaucracy. In the Netherlands we often work with voluntary agreements between government and the private sector. If you sit down together to try and solve issues collectively, all the parties will be more inclined to accept the outcome. That tends to be more effective than promulgating yet another law. There are a lot of rules and regulations here, but often no one knows why they exist. That gets in the way of solving problems. So I’d say, think more in terms of solutions, and less of restrictions and rules.’