Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 30 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister
of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.
The prime ministers discussed topical issues related to Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade
and economic cooperation, as well as joint projects in various fields. They noted
the importance of countering Covid-19 pandemic.
They focused on further integration within the Eurasian Economic Union in view
of Kyrgyzstan’s EAEU presidency in 2022.
Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also exchanged New Year greetings.
