Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,552 in the last 365 days.

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 30 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues related to Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation, as well as joint projects in various fields. They noted the importance of countering Covid-19 pandemic.

They focused on further integration within the Eurasian Economic Union in view of Kyrgyzstan’s EAEU presidency in 2022.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also exchanged New Year greetings.

You just read:

Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.