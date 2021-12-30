Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, December 30 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The prime ministers discussed topical issues related to Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade and economic cooperation, as well as joint projects in various fields. They noted the importance of countering Covid-19 pandemic.

They focused on further integration within the Eurasian Economic Union in view of Kyrgyzstan’s EAEU presidency in 2022.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also exchanged New Year greetings.