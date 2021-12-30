State disciplines health care providers-R21-32

For immediate release: December 30, 2021 (21-265)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

Benton County

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for substance use disorder professional trainee Terry Kay Miller (CO60934850).

Chelan County

In November 2021 the Hearing and Speech Board charged speech language pathologist Tracy A. Bair Hutchins (LL00003176) with unprofessional conduct. Hutchins allegedly recorded treating patients but never provided the services while working at a rehabilitation facility.

Clallam County

In November 2021 the Naturopathy Board granted the termination of probation for naturopathic physician Yuel Luncheon Boyce (NT60114352).

Clark County

In December 2021 the Home Care Aide Program charged certified home care aide Kristi Marie Weiker (HM60451387) with unprofessional conduct. Weiker allegedly diverted narcotics and controlled substances from two patients and made unauthorized purchases with a patient’s credit card.

King County

In December 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Lijie Zhang for unlicensed practice as a massage therapist. Zhang allegedly provided massage services while employed as a massage therapist but didn’t have a license.

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified nursing assistant Eunice Waiimu Kubania (NC60447088).

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted reinstatement of the license and termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of certified nursing assistant Ronithe Lineus (NC60783937).

Lewis County

In December 2021 the Veterinary Board withdrew charges against veterinarian Robert Rudolph Remund (VT00002701).

Pierce County

In November 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of registered nursing assistant Sonda Jeanne Swanberg (NA60269879).

In December 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Win Muthoni Gikonyo (NC60500622) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety due to a mental or physical condition.

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered and advanced registered nurse Scott L. Paris (AP30006338, RN00135307) with unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct. Paris allegedly hugged and made inappropriate comments to two patients under his care.

Skagit County

In November 2021 the secretary of health denied the agency affiliated counselor application of Natalie Marie Harding (CG61077564). Harding was convicted of reckless driving and driving under the influence in the Skagit County District Court.

Snohomish County

In October 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy assistant Aaron J. Sites (VB00071731) with unprofessional conduct. Sites allegedly removed a prescription package that was intended to be mailed to a patient without explanation.

In December 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Peters Joseph Ikeji (NA60876703) with unprofessional conduct. Ikeji was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence in Snohomish County Superior Court.

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted the reinstatement of the license of registered nursing assistant Haneen Ahmed Alaboudi (NA60258676).

In December 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of registered nurse Samuel J. Hirst (RN00153006).

Spokane County

In December 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Katie Rafter for unlicensed practice as a veterinarian and physician. Rafter advertised to offer rehabilitation services, percussion massage, and cold laser treatments for dogs, horses, and people without proper licensing.

In December 2021 the secretary of health entered an agreement with substance use disorder professional Douglas J. Dawson (CP60344743, CO60244012) where Dawson’s license to practice as a substance use disorder professional was reinstated. Dawson must comply with the terms and conditions, including participation in a substance use monitoring program.

Stevens County

In December 2021 the secretary of health denied the certified nursing assistant application of Matthew Hulse (NC61149238). Hulse was convicted of driving under the influence in Cheney Municipal Court.

Whatcom County

In December 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of the oversight and monitoring conditions of massage therapist Jennifer M. Ingham (MA60238432).

Yakima County

In October 2021 the Office of Medical Services and Trauma System programs charged emergency medical technician Brian Curt Slavens (ES60137125) with unprofessional conduct. Slavens allegedly embezzled or stole $6,130 from a local association of firefighters in 2018.

In November 2021 the Optometry Board charged optometrist Lisa Lachelle Robinson (OD00003122) with unprofessional conduct. Robinson allegedly failed to disclose an Idaho Optometry Board stipulation and consent order when she applied for an expired credential reactivation.