Loveland Products Launches Accomplish MAX for Row Crops

New product combines proven biocatalyst technology for improved nutrient mineralization with natural kelp technology for crop stress mitigationLOVELAND, CO, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loveland Products, a global provider of innovative crop input solutions and part of Nutrien Ltd. (“Nutrien”) (NYSE, TSX: NTR), today announced the launch of Accomplish MAX™, a next-generation biocatalyst that provides nutrient efficiency and crop stress tolerance benefits. Available through Nutrien Ag Solutions retail locations, Accomplish MAX is designed for use with in-furrow starters, 2x2 placement of liquid fertilizers and liquid sidedress applications.
Accomplish MAX is a proprietary combination of Loveland Products’ Accomplish® biocatalyst technology, which has been used by growers for over a decade to improve nutrient mineralization and uptake on millions of acres across the United States, and a cutting-edge kelp technology designed to enhance crop tolerance to abiotic stressors such as cold temperatures, drought and fertilizer salts. It offers growers the following key benefits:
• Increases nutrient availability and uptake by mineralizing nutrients in the soil
• Improves plant tolerance to abiotic stresses such as cold temperatures and salinity from commercial fertilizers
• Enhances overall plant performance to help growers reach their yield potential
“For years we’ve been driving crop yields with Accomplish LM. In Accomplish MAX, we’ve combined that proven biocatalyst technology with powerful kelp technology to both enhance nutrient use efficiency and improve abiotic stress tolerance, providing a significant agronomic advantage,” says Taylor Ivy, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Plant Nutrition, Loveland Products. “Common stressors like cold temperatures, drought, and fertilizer salts can slow early season plant growth, robbing growers of yield. By incorporating Accomplish MAX into their existing fertility programs, growers can help their crops endure some of these environmental stresses, ultimately leading to better results at harvest time.”
Accomplish MAX was extensively validated in corn, cotton and soybean crops during the 2021 growing season, not only at the Loveland Products Research farms in Kentucky, but also in 60 replicated on-farm trials and in 20 replicated trials at third-party cooperators and university sites. Accomplish MAX is manufactured by Agricen, a plant health technology company in which Loveland Products holds a majority interest.
About Loveland Products, Inc.
Loveland Products, Inc. offers a complete line of high-performance input products to the global agricultural and professional non-crop industries. Loveland Products' diversified portfolio of premium products consists of seed treatment, plant nutrition, fertilizer, adjuvant and crop protection products, which are available through Agrium Retail in North America, South America and Australia, and through distribution partners in over 40 countries globally. Loveland Products strives to bring new, unique products and technologies to the marketplace to provide innovative solutions to problems across the agricultural and professional non-crop industries. For more information, please visit www.lovelandproducts.com.
Peter Ruzicka
Agricen
