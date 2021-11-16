Darrell Bevelhymer Named to the Boards of Agricen and Agricen Sciences
David Lanciault Retires from Agricen and Agricen Sciences BoardsPLANO, TEXAS, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darrell Bevelhymer, a business leader with deep experience as an entrepreneur and private investor, has been named to the Boards of Agricen and Agricen Sciences following the planned retirement of David Lanciault. In addition to retiring from his position on the company Boards, Mr. Lanciault will also retire from his advisory role at Agricen and Agricen Sciences at the end of the year.
Mr. Bevelhymer has been a Board member of Tenfold Holdings and its predecessor company since 2002 and has been a critical strategic guide to Agricen and Agricen Sciences during the last decade of discovery, innovation and growth. Tenfold Holdings is the majority investor in Agricen Sciences and a minority investor in Agricen.
“As Dave begins the long-planned transition to retirement from his management and operational roles with the companies, we want to ensure that both Agricen and Agricen Sciences remain well positioned to drive and lead the next evolution of biological agricultural technologies. Darrell has the right mix of experience and operational talent to help position the companies for continued growth and industry leadership into the next decade,” said J.D. Woodward, Chairman and CEO of Tenfold Holdings. “We see a tremendous opportunity to build on our current technology platforms and industry leadership, and I believe we have the right team in place to meet the challenge.”
Bevelhymer is considered one of the founders of Tenaska, Inc., one of the top 25 largest privately held companies in the United States, as well as one of the largest private independent energy companies in the U.S. Tenaska has a proven record of success in development, design, financing, construction management, gas and electric marketing and operation of electric generating facilities. Bevelhymer is also one of the founding Board Partners of Coltala Holdings, a Texas-based private equity holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services.
“With the robust pipeline of new discoveries and innovations from Agricen Sciences, I see significant potential for the companies to continue to not only lead but transform the agricultural biologicals marketplace,” said Bevelhymer. “My investment experience may allow me to help accelerate the growth of both companies. I look forward to being a part of the team that is tasked with optimizing these businesses.”
Lanciault had a long and instrumental tenure at Agricen and Agricen Sciences, where he helped guide important technology breakthroughs and commercialization of multiple plant health products as President of Agricen’s predecessor, Advanced Microbial Solutions, President and CEO of Agricen Sciences and as President and CEO of Tenfold Holdings. He remains on the Board of Tenfold Holdings.
“Dave has been a key partner in the growth of the Agricen companies over the past twenty years. His contributions to the businesses have been invaluable, and we wish him the best in his next chapter,” Mr. Woodward added.
About Agricen
Agricen, a plant health technology company based in Plano, Texas, delivers biologically derived solutions that sustainably enhance plant health, nutrition and performance. Agricen helps growers meet the demands of modern agriculture by providing effective tools that increase nutrient availability and uptake, improve fertilizer efficiency and optimize yield potential. www.agricen.com
About Agricen Sciences
Agricen Sciences is an applied sciences research company leading the development of novel microbial and biochemical solutions for a wide range of applications, including plant nutrition and health. The company’s cutting-edge research programs on soil-plant systems are yielding new insights for crop nutrition, soil science and nutrient management. By applying this knowledge, Agricen Sciences is developing innovative solutions to address the sustainability and production challenges facing modern agriculture. www.agricensciences.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the expected development of each of Agricen’s and Agricen Sciences’ business and projects, and the execution of each of Agricen’s and Agricen Sciences’ vision and growth strategy. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance which are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although forward-looking statements are based upon what management of each of Agricen and Agricen Sciences believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Neither Agricen nor Agricen Sciences undertakes any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Peter Ruzicka
Agricen
+1 469-238-0107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other