‘Pap’s Manifesto’ Short Film Recipient of Multiple Awards from Canadian Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- A film steeped in thematic prowess accompanied by a riveting narrative has garnered praise and recognition around the world. ‘Pap’s Manifesto’ was recently selected for the French RED Movie Awards, for Best International Film at the Indie Shorts Awards Cannes (France), and was a finalist at the Vancouver Independent Film Festival. The short film received Best Director and Best Cinematography from the Toronto Indie Shorts.
“[This film] is strikingly raw and powerful, one that investigates the tumult of grief and its relationship to the powerlessness of rage,” notes Blythe Frank, Executive Director and CEO of the Provincetown Film Society. “An arrestingly unique look at an act of extremism, Danuser and Clark masterfully deliver strong performances, haunting images, and challenge the viewer to consider with whom – and what - they sympathize.”
The film was produced by Jeremiah Bennett (current Chairman of the Producer’s Guild of America, Atlanta Chapter) and directed by Chris Danuser and Casey Clark. It stars American actress, Stephanie Kurtzuba (Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’), David Triacca (‘The Equalizer,’ ‘Law and Order’), and Sofia Salas.
The deeply moving story of Pap Mayflower explores a grief-stricken father’s commitment to avenge his son’s death. After his son is killed in action by a blast in Afghanistan, Pap abandons his young granddaughter, Ricki, with her estranged aunt and sets out on a secret mission to truck bomb a mosque as evening prayers let out.
"The film is profound and timely,” explains Danuser. “We investigate the dark side of extreme grief, the side that can bring about rage and vengefulness. Extreme grief wears many masks and Pap [finds himself] in an emotional state that gives him permission to avenge his son's death in the most heinous of acts. Knowing his state of mind, we challenge the viewer to consider if this tormented man deserves damnation or sympathy."
The film has been screened in over a dozen festivals and has, to date, received multiple awards this year including Best Short Film (Peachtree Village International Film Festival, Best Drama (Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles Independent Film Festival), and many more. The film won Best Drama Short and Best Male Actor Short for David Triacca’s superb performance in the film at the Jersey Shore Film Festival.
Currently, ‘Pap’s Manifesto’ is a semi-finalist at the Academy Award, BAFTA, and the Canadian Screen Award Qualifying Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival.
For more information about the film, visit www.papsmanifestofilm.com.
