Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for Dec. 30, 2021

New Year, New Opportunity

The days surrounding the start of the New Year provide each of us with the opportunity to regroup and look toward the future. We’ll take down the holiday decorations, finish off the leftovers and prepare ourselves for the work ahead. Many of us will even make resolutions, as we consider certain goals we’d like to reach before another year passes. For myself, 2022 marks the end of my time in the Missouri Senate. The past eight years have been a blessing, and it has been an honor to represent each of you in the General Assembly’s upper chamber.

Despite it being my last session in the Missouri Senate, I will continue to do everything I can to protect the rights of all Missourians and push back against federal overreach from Washington, D.C. I will also continue to support legislation that cuts red tape and allows our small businesses to grow and flourish. During my final year in the General Assembly, my goal is to continue to do what I have always done — put Missourians first and pass legislation that reflects the values of the citizens of our great state.

Over the course of my time in the State Capitol, I have worked hard to pass conservative, commonsense measures designed to move our state forward. I am proud to have supported legislation that protected the lives of the unborn, worked to provide vital resources for our state’s public schools, increased funding for our state’s roads and bridges, stood up to the federal government when it came to securing our Second Amendment rights and numerous other measures designed to make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family. From the first day I stepped in the State Capitol until today, I have always put Missourians and their values first — and I will continue to do so until I leave public office.

As we turn the calendar from 2021 to 2022, a new year represents opportunity. I am energized and excited about the opportunity to get back to Jefferson City and continue working to make our state a better place for all Missourians. While it might be my last year under the dome in the State Capitol, I still have a job to do, and I am committed to doing everything I can to make sure the views and concerns of our community are heard — loud and clear — throughout the State Capitol.

It is an honor to serve our community in the Missouri Senate. If you have any other questions or concerns about your state government, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (573) 751-3678 or by email at dave.schatz@senate.mo.gov — we are honored to serve you.