City of Bethany Certified Film Friendly; First Oklahoma Community to Offer Local Production Incentive

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Bethany, is proud to announce the city has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

Located just northwest of Oklahoma City, Bethany is home to the heart of central Oklahoma’s segment of Route 66, two universities and a historic downtown, all of which are proven attractions for the arts. The city’s hospitable locations have helped set the scene for a number of projects produced in Oklahoma, including “The Girl Who Believed in Miracles,” “Street Outlaws,” “Awake,” “I Can Only Imagine” and the forthcoming feature film “The Unbreakable Boy.”

“Our city has so much to offer; convenient metro location, beautiful universities, numerous parks, a diverse selection of shops and restaurants,” said Bethany Mayor Nikki Lloyd. “We’re excited to share all of the wonderful things happening in and around our hometown community through Oklahoma’s burgeoning film community.”

In addition to their film friendly certification, the City of Bethany and the Bethany Economic Development Authority recently announced the creation of an incentive package for qualifying filmmakers, becoming the first city in Oklahoma to offer a monetary incentive for film and television production. The organization administering the city’s incentive, which is directly related to local spending and improving the local economy, has annually set aside $20,000 to offer qualified productions filming in Bethany.

“Not only has Bethany stepped up to the plate to become our latest city to be certified film friendly through our Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, but they’ve really hit a homerun with the launch of their localized film incentive,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “This is a first for Oklahoma, and we applaud the City of Bethany for going all in on their efforts to further promote and stimulate economic activity within their community through the impact of Oklahoma’s film and television industry.”

For more information on filming in the City of Bethany, visit cityofbethany.org.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.