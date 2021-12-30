Duro Pay Consulting Group Launches Their Solutions For The Payment Processing Industry
The global consulting firm, DPCG, announces the launch of their innovative business solutions to bring more transparency into the payment processing industryASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Duro Pay Consulting Group team, otherwise known as DPCG, looks set to chart a new course in the global payment processing industry, a claim substantiated by the range of services offered by the firm. The business solutions providers leverage the diverse experience and expertise of their team to help clients lower costs, improve customer experience, and ensure strong fraud and risk management.
“The payment processing industry needs to be more transparent,” according to the CEO of Duro Pay Consulting Group.
According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global payment processing solutions market was valued at $39.57 billion in 2020, with a projection that it will hit $146.45 billion by 2030. The figures undoubtedly show the increasing demand in the market as more businesses go digital. Unfortunately, the current system in the payment processing industry seems to be favourable to the big names, due to exorbitant charges from service providers and their unreliability. However, Duro Pay Consulting Group seeks to chart a new course in the industry by making quality payment processing solutions easily accessible to all categories of businesses, irrespective of their size.
DPCG seeks to empower businesses by collaborating across a payment ecosystem of partner organizations, ultimately making the payment processing industry more transparent and efficient. The categories of services offered by the company include Processing Fees Optimization, Risk Compliance and Fraud, Technology as advisers on all the aspects of the payment processing transformations, and payment processing Watch list, as the industry-first payment processing monitoring system to oversee merchant’s accounts, allowing them to focus on other important parts of the business.
Duro Pay Consulting Group have become increasingly popular since their official launch, helping over 200 clients across industries to solve their toughest challenges and grow their businesses.
About Duro Pay Consulting Group
Duro Pay Consulting Group (DPCG) is a global consulting firm that partners with business leaders, drawing on deep payments expertise from years of work with banks, merchants, networks, fintech, and processors to build a deep collaboration community of diverse individuals determined to make the world and each other better every day.
