MIPERSIA Officially Launches In The Middle East Market
Leading Xiaomi reseller, MIPERSIA, gets into the market in the Middle East to provide customers with premium quality lifestyle productsSHIRAZ, FARS, IRAN, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is looking like good times for the people in the Middle East following the official launch of MIPERSIA in the region. The largest Xiaomi reseller is getting into the market at the best possible time, as the brand continues to expand across the globe to serve its customers in different parts of the world. MIPERSIA will offer different categories of Xiaomi products to consumers via their user-friendly online store.
The Xiaomi brand has grown in leaps and bounds in the last decade, rising to the top of the ultra-crowded Chinese technology market and currently ranked alongside some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world. Over the years, the company has carved a niche for providing smartphones and consumer electronics to a global market, at remarkable prices, with annual revenue of over $38.4 billion in 2020. Despite the amazing feats achieved by the Chinese brand, its reach in the Middle East remains limited, which is where MIPERSIA aims to make a difference by bringing the Xiaomi lifestyle closer to the people of the region.
MIPERSIA offers different categories of products, ranging from smart mobile devices to consumer electronics, related software, and home appliances. The retailer will also offer household items as well as televisions, flashlights, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air purifiers all made with the manufacturer’s Internet of Things and Xiaomi Smart Home product ecosystems and Xiaomi notebooks.
In line with the goal of delivering the best possible shopping experience to consumers, MIPERSIA has also announced that the store will be constantly updating its inventory with the latest products from Xiaomi to ensure that shoppers are always in tune with solutions from their favourite brand.
MIPERSIA has a user-friendly interface that enables shoppers to easily navigate through the pages to select their desired products, with optimum security and safety infrastructure to ensure that their financial details are not compromised in any way.
For more information about MIPERSIA and the products offered, visit - https://www.mipersia.com/ and Instagram.
