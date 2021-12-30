I-79 Overnight Drilling Continues Tuesday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 79 in South Fayette and Collier townships and Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County will continue Tuesday night, January 4 weather permitting.

Overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in both directions will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Alpine Road and Prestley Road through late January. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations. Additionally, daylight shoulder restrictions will occur in the same area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of January.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

