PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 2050 (Century Farms Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Chanceford and East Hopewell Townships, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 2050 (Century Farms Road) bridge replacement project in Chanceford and East Hopewell townships, York County. The bridge spans the North Branch Muddy Creek approximately 115 feet northeast of the intersection of T-659 (Hollow Road). The purpose of this project is to address the poor condition of the bridge and provide continued and efficient crossing of Century Farms Road over the North Branch Muddy Creek.

The project consists of replacing the 67-year-old steel I-beam structure, approach pavement replacement, and guide rail updates. The proposed bridge width will accommodate two 10-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for approximately 6 months to all traffic during construction. The proposed detour will use Route 2079 (Cross Roads Avenue) to Route 2054 (Main Street Ext.) to Route 2075 (Laurel Road) to Century Farms Road.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online through January 30, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov, or 717-772-4028.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

