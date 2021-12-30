University Avenue Weekday Lane Closure Scheduled for Intersection Improvement Project in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A weekday lane closure is scheduled on University Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard in Philadelphia, on Monday, January 3, through Friday, January 14, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM under a project to improve travel and safety at the University Avenue/34th Street intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will realign the intersection, which is listed on the National Highway System and is classified as an "Urban Principal Arterial", through relocating the lane on which exiting I-76 eastbound motorists currently merge onto westbound University Avenue and moving it closer to the ramp's existing signalized intersection with University Avenue/34th Street. This safety improvement will allow the traffic signal to control the right turn onto westbound University Avenue instead of a yield sign. Dual right turn lanes will also be added for this new turning move.

In addition, the contractor will resurface and upgrade traffic signals at the intersection; rebuild ADA curb ramps to improve pedestrian safety; and install new guiderail, drainage, and stormwater management features at this location.

Tony DePaul & Son of Flourtown is the general contractor on this $1.9 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

