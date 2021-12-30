PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 2038 (Blue Ball Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Fawn and East Hopewell Townships, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 2038 (Blue Ball Road) bridge replacement project in Fawn and East Hopewell townships, York County. The bridge spans the South Branch Muddy Creek approximately 850 feet north of the intersection of T-561 (Grove Mill Road). The purpose of this project is to address the poor condition of the existing bridge and provide continued and efficient crossing of Blue Ball Road over South Branch Muddy Creek.

The project consists of replacing an existing reinforced concrete closed spandrel arch structure, approach pavement replacement, and guide rail updates. The proposed structure is anticipated to be a prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge. New approach pavement, rock scour protection, guide rail, and drainage will be included in the project. The bridge will be closed for approximately 6 months during the construction. The proposed detour will use Route 2065 (Pleasant Valley Road) to Route 851 to Route 2069 (New Park Road) to Blue Ball Road. The approximate travel time for those using the detour route is 10 minutes.

The project is currently in design, and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online through January 30, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov, or 717-772-4028.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

