2021’s Top Lakes Announced by Lake Homes Realty
Lake Homes Realty is the nation's largest lake real estate company in the country. www.LakeHomes.com.
Residents in crowded areas searched for home options with more indoor space for remote working and school, great outdoor options, and relaxing retreats to reconnect with family during the pandemic”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, residents in crowded areas searched for home options with more indoor space for remote working and school, great outdoor options, and relaxing retreats to reconnect with family during an unprecedented pandemic. This trend continued in 2021, with nearly 7 million people searching for lake homes and lots on LakeHomes.com, the website of Lake Homes Realty. Statistics pulled from the 97.38 million pageviews on www.LakeHomes.com for lake home and lot searches between January 1 and December 20, 2021 are below.
— Glenn S. Phillips, CEO
Among the 34 states covered by Lake Homes Realty, the nation’s largest lake real estate brokerage, here are the top lake states and specific lakes for 2021, based on the number of pageviews:
2021 Top 10 Lakes by Pageviews on LakeHomes.com
1. Lake Hartwell, South Carolina/Georgia – 969,940 pageviews
2. Lake Sidney Lanier, Georgia – 914,034 pageviews
3. Lake Martin, Alabama – 912,466 pageviews
4. Lake Sinclair, Georgia – 907,025 pageviews
5. Lake Keowee, South Carolina – 859,799 pageviews
6. Lewis Smith Lake, Alabama – 830,071 pageviews
7. Table Rock Lake, Missouri – 827,591 pageviews
8. Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri – 786,397 pageviews
9. Cedar Creek Lake, Texas – 776,246 pageviews
10. Lake Murray, South Carolina – 775,954 pageviews
2021 Top 10 States by Pageviews on LakeHomes.com
1. Texas – 9,789,361 pageviews
2. Tennessee – 6,908,215 pageviews
3. Alabama – 6,398,652 pageviews
4. Georgia – 6,196,189 pageviews
5. South Carolina – 5,703,223 pageviews
6. New York – 5,409,664 pageviews
7. North Carolina – 4,882,855 pageviews
8. Missouri – 2,919,122 pageviews
9. Michigan – 2,748,297 pageviews
10. Oklahoma – 2,439,080 pageviews
“Buying or selling a lake home or land is not like selling other real estate,” said Glenn Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “These properties are discretionary, leading to a very different mindset and buy/sell patterns. This mindset makes understanding the lake real estate market even more important and why Lake Homes Realty spends considerable time analyzing tremendous amounts of market data,” said Philips “Our real estate agents across the country supplement that data with information on local lake real estate trends.”
Methodology: The top states and top individual lakes were compiled from the 97,381,121 pageviews on www.LakeHomes.com between January 1 and December 20, 2021. The Lake Homes Realty website had 6,836,231 users during that time period with an average of 5:35 minutes each session. Web searchers looked at 8.3 pages on average per session.
In addition to the top states and lakes listings, Lake Homes Realty also produces a quarterly report with trends nationally and by state. The report shares a summary of this information collected from 131 MLS areas from the 34 states we serve and is, to our knowledge, not available from any other source. Collectively, the lake real estate market within the 34 states covered by Lake Homes Realty is $31.8 billion for the Winter Quarter.
Copies of the Winter 2021 Lake Real Estate Market Report are now available to download for free at www.LakeHomes.com/report . For more on Lake Homes Realty, visit www.LakeHomes.com
###
Media Contact: Bill Lang – blang@lakehomes.com; Interviews, images, and video are available.
Bill Lang
Lake Homes Realty
+1 2052183561
blang@lakehomes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn