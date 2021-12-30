Attorney General James Secures $50,000 for RV Owners Who Could Not Obtain Timely Repairs

Agreements Require Both Current and Former Owners of RV Dealerships to Make Significant Changes to Business Practices

ALBANY – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced agreements with the former and current owners of two recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships in upstate New York, Albany RV and Buffalo RV, for failing to provide consumers with timely repairs. The agreements with RV One Superstores, Inc. and RV Retailer East, LLC — the former and current owners, respectively, of Albany RV and Buffalo RV — resolve an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) that found both companies engaged in deceptive practices and failed to make timely repairs to consumers’ vehicles. The two dealerships have already repaired consumers’ RVs, and RV One Superstores will pay $50,000 to compensate consumers who were harmed by the dealerships’ dishonest business practices.

“RVs are costly investments, which is why it’s so important that consumers get accurate information and timely repairs when they make these purchases,” said Attorney General James. “Because of our action, repairs have already been completed and consumers will be compensated for delays. New Yorkers can trust that my office will always fight to protect their wallets and help them get what they have paid for.”

Since 2015, the OAG has received approximately 70 complaints against Albany RV and 16 against Buffalo RV. The OAG’s subsequent investigation revealed that many consumers faced lengthy delays when they sought to obtain repairs from the dealerships — waiting weeks or months to schedule or obtain a repair. Many consumers also complained that the dealerships were not responsive to their phone calls and inquiries concerning the status of their repairs. Additionally, some consumers complained that sales representatives misled them during the sales process about the scope of warranty coverage or the condition of the used vehicles they agreed to purchase, or made false promises concerning repairs or cleaning services that would be provided before consumers would take possession of their RVs.

In December 2018, RV One Superstores sold the two dealerships’ assets to RV Retailer East, which has owned and operated the dealerships since that time.

During the course of the investigation and, at the OAG’s request, both the former and current owners made many of the overdue repairs that were the subject of consumer complaints. Additionally, today’s agreements require both the current and former owners to make significant changes to their business practices, including:

Prohibiting the businesses from misrepresenting any material fact about the condition of an RV or the terms of any warranty or service contract,

Responding to phone calls and inquiries from consumers who purchased RVs within three business days,

Providing timely service appointments to consumers,

Keeping consumers apprised of the status of their RV repairs, and

Providing consumers with a copy of the warranty, or a written document describing its terms before contracting with them for it.

Consumers who believe they paid for repairs that should have been made without charge from either Albany RV or Buffalo RV are encouraged to file a consumer complaint online on the OAG’s website or contact the OAG’s Consumer Hotline by phone at (800) 771-7755.

The investigation was handled by Assistant Attorney General Emily Auletta, formerly of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau, as well as Assistant Attorney General Amy Schallop, Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine, and Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia — all of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau. The Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.