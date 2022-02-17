Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Take Compensation Seriously And To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Results That Might be Millions

Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY , USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma in Kentucky or their immediate family to take financial compensation seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about their potential financial claim. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could be worth millions-depending on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran to get shortchanged on financial compensation because they hired incompetent lawyers, or because they did not spend the time needed to identify the specifics of their asbestos exposure in the navy. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste can be an incredible resource for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because he has been assisting people like this for decades. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Kentucky or their family hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation conversation about compensation. We are certain they will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma Lexington, Meads, Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Covington or anywhere in Kentucky. https://Kentucky.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kentucky the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The University of Louisville Health Sciences Center: https://louisville.edu/hsc/research

The University of Kentucky’s Markey Center in Lexington: https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey-cancer-center

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 for guidance and help. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s top priority is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receives the best possible compensation results. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma