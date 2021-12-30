Lane Restrictions on Route 54 in Northumberland County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Next week, a contractor working for PennDOT will implement nighttime lane restrictions on Route 54 between Mill Street in Riverside Borough and Route 2002 (Boyd Station Road) in Rush Township, Northumberland County to continue a geotechnical investigation along the roadway.

This drilling work is scheduled to occur between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 and ending by Wednesday, January 5, 2022, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under nighttime flagging. Delays are expected. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

