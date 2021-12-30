Stenonymous Revamps Donations System for the First Time in Half a Decade
After a major setback, the industry's biggest blogger is back and claims to have revolutionary new ideas.
For just $10 a month, stenographers can contribute to unprecedented growth in our field.”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a very public bout with mental health issues, stenography's biggest blogger received an outpouring of support. An estimated 0.6% of stenographers came out in open support. With over 3% of the industry having read about the ordeal without a single negative comment in the opening days of Christopher Day's return to public life, the stenotype services industry proved that its stance on mental health is simple: No one is alone.
— Christopher Day, Registered Professional Reporter
Describing the ordeal as the darkest days of his life, Day had more to say on social media platform Facebook, where he's known to be a prolific poster. Commenting on an impromptu December 29th fundraiser, Day wrote: "When I am done resting, I can start putting in motion new ideas. Hopefully ideas that will bring new money and life into this industry so that one day the $800 is no longer coming out of our pockets. Consider this the beginning of a demonstration and experiment, one meant to increase court reporter revenues and reduce court reporter expenses."
Previously, Stenonymous.com's funding was handled through a series of disjointed third-party vendors. By utilizing the newest blogging technology, Day claims he was not only able to make payments to the website more convenient; he was also able to calculate the lowest effective donation values. "The math is irrefutable and should make us all very optimistic in the court reporting field" said Day. "For just $10 a month, stenographers can contribute to unprecedented growth in our field."
Asked how such lofty goals would be possible with such small donations, Day only remarked "a magician doesn't reveal his tricks." A marked departure from the blogger's open-book policy, the industry's leading media man has clearly started to play some cards close to the chest.
Asked for comment or details on Day's plans, the blogger's best friend and esteemed StenoMasters founder, Joshua Edwards, had this to say: "Chris has been my best friend for ten years. He has come through this dark period with amazing clarity of thought and a laser focus on strengthening our field. This should give us all hope that we will be victorious in our fight for steno."
In recent months, a large segment of the court reporting community, including Edwards, have raised concerns about digital court reporting and the deterioration of court record accuracy.
Christopher Day
Stenonymous
+1 917-685-3010
ChristopherDay227@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other