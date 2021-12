GfK will transform CES presentation into virtual client event on “New Faces of Auto-Mobility”

Acting on growing concerns over employee health, GfK will not present in person at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of an abundance of caution, GfK North America has decided to forego its scheduled in-person presentation at the CES Research Summit next week – choosing instead to share the same insights via an interactive learning session on January 27th.Sign up for the GfK virtual session at this link Entitled “The New Faces of Techno-Mobility,” the presentation focuses on today’s roller-coaster auto marketplace – ripe with innovation, but also confusion. Electric vehicles (EVs) are generating daily headlines but have yet to make a major impact on sales. Meanwhile, a demanding new generation of car buyers, focused on authenticity and making a difference, is already transforming the auto marketplace.Drawing on a variety of fresh GfK research, Julie Kenar (SVP, GfK AutoMobility ™) and Eric Wagatha (Head, GfK Consumer Life, North America) will explore:• barriers that could slow mainstream EV acceptance• the roles of sustainability and green thinking in EV growth – present and future• expectations and desires of Gen Z (ages 14 to 22) – the next key generation of car intenders• smart technologies that likely car buyers consider “must-haves” today – from in-car voice assistants to autonomous drivingThe session is based primarily on three studies:• GfK AutoMobility™ – the leading auto intenders brand and attitude insights research in the US• GfK AutoMobility AutoTech Insights Report – a close look at US auto tech preferences and attitudes, from EVs to autonomous cars• GfK Green Gauge – an ongoing GfK Consumer Life study of sustainability-related consumer attitudes and behaviors in 20+ countries.Sign up for the GfK virtual session at this link