GfK will transform CES presentation into virtual client event on “New Faces of Auto-Mobility”
Acting on growing concerns over employee health, GfK will not present in person at CES 2022 in Las VegasNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, GfK North America has decided to forego its scheduled in-person presentation at the CES Research Summit next week – choosing instead to share the same insights via an interactive learning session on January 27th.
Sign up for the GfK virtual session at this link
Entitled “The New Faces of Techno-Mobility,” the presentation focuses on today’s roller-coaster auto marketplace – ripe with innovation, but also confusion. Electric vehicles (EVs) are generating daily headlines but have yet to make a major impact on sales. Meanwhile, a demanding new generation of car buyers, focused on authenticity and making a difference, is already transforming the auto marketplace.
Drawing on a variety of fresh GfK research, Julie Kenar (SVP, GfK AutoMobility™) and Eric Wagatha (Head, GfK Consumer Life, North America) will explore:
• barriers that could slow mainstream EV acceptance
• the roles of sustainability and green thinking in EV growth – present and future
• expectations and desires of Gen Z (ages 14 to 22) – the next key generation of car intenders
• smart technologies that likely car buyers consider “must-haves” today – from in-car voice assistants to autonomous driving
The session is based primarily on three studies:
• GfK AutoMobility™ – the leading auto intenders brand and attitude insights research in the US
• GfK AutoMobility AutoTech Insights Report – a close look at US auto tech preferences and attitudes, from EVs to autonomous cars
• GfK Green Gauge® – an ongoing GfK Consumer Life study of sustainability-related consumer attitudes and behaviors in 20+ countries.
