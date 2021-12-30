Submit Release
December 30, 2021

Zubiri on Quarantine Protocol Violations

?It has come to our attention that there may have been certain individuals who have skipped quarantine protocols coming in from abroad, using connections and their money to avoid the required isolation period that the IATF has put in place to protect our people from COVID.

Nakakabahala po ito, dahil pwede pong positive sila, at maging dahilan ng community transmission. One example is an individual who allegedly skipped quarantine protocols to attend parties of her friends who have now all tested positive with COVID 19.

This is irresponsible, illegal and unforgivable. Dozens are now sick, and some even hospitalized, possibly with the Omicron strain.

I urge the Department of Tourism, the Department of Health, as well as the Department of Interior and Local Government to investigate this matter and penalize the perpetrators, starting with the quarantine facilities who allow this to happen, as well as those unscrupulous individuals who skip quarantine protocols and put so many lives in danger, with no thought for the potential strain they are putting on our healthcare system.

Hindi matatapos ang COVID crisis natin kung may mga ganitong mga indibidwal at mga facility na walang pakialam sa maayos na pagsunod sa ating quarantine protocols. Dapat ma-imbestigahan itong mga hotel quarantine facility, at baka marami pa silang ibang pinapayagan na lumabag sa isolation protocols.

This blatant disregard for health protocols should not be tolerated and should be punished, regardless of who they may be. Let us all be vigilant, as I'm worried that the highly transmissible Omicron variant has gotten into our communities due to these stupid and irresponsible individuals, and the facilities that are failing to uphold quarantine protocols.

