Transport and communications statistics for November 2021

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,049 as at end-November 2021, up by 1.5% year-on-year. Light automobiles (112,985) and heavy motorcycles (105,606) increased by 1.8% and 3.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, new registration of motor vehicles in November decreased by 9.4% year-on-year to 1,171, with that of heavy motorcycles (652) and light automobiles (497) dropping by 5.9% and 8.8% respectively. In the first eleven months of 2021, new registration of motor vehicles went up by 1.7% year-on-year to 11,368. Number of traffic accidents in November rose by 6.1% year-on-year to 1,074, with 354 persons injured. From January to November 2021, traffic accidents grew by 27.5% year-on-year to 11,700, which resulted in 3 deaths and 4,036 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in November rose by 12.8% year-on-year to 374,512 trips, of which light automobile trips (339,807) grew by 12.5%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land increased by 15.6% year-on-year to 3,286 tonnes. In the first eleven months of 2021, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,634,277 trips) and gross weight of containerized cargo by land (27,230 tonnes) climbed by 68.6% and 8.6% year-on-year respectively.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 5.8% year-on-year to 14,412 tonnes in November; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (10,096 tonnes) rose by 16.6% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (4,315 tonnes) dropped by 13.2%. From January to November 2021, gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 32.2% year-on-year to 142,473 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 874 trips in November, a drop of 14.7% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo grew by 14.8% year-on-year to 5,176 tonnes, of which inward cargo (455 tonnes) and outward cargo (4,709 tonnes) increased by 19.4% and 17.7% respectively. From January to November 2021, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 1.1% year-on-year to 12,700 trips, along with a growth of 48.5% in the gross weight of air cargo (42,868 tonnes).

As at the end of November, there were 100,509 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.9% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 22.2% year-on-year to 1,279,936; prepaid SIM card subscribers (415,028) fell by 49.0%, whereas postpaid subscribers (864,908) rose by 4.1%. In November, internet subscribers increased by 6.1% year-on-year to 668,903. Total duration of internet usage in November grew by 5.0% year-on-year to 144 million hours, while the duration in the first eleven months of 2021 inched up by 0.9% to 1.52 billion hours.