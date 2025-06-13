16th IIICF Secures Agreements Worth US$10.1 Billion Over 70 of More Than 200 Business Meetings Involve Macao and Hengqin Enterprises, Marking a Rise of Over 30%

MACAU, June 13 - The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), came to a successful conclusion on 12 June.

IIICF is one of the largest and most international annual industry events, setting the highest standards and achieving the greatest impact in global infrastructure co-operation. The event this year facilitated the signing of 31 co-operation agreements, which were worth a total of US$10.1 billion. The co-operation projects covered a wide range of fields such as transport, construction, electricity, water conservancy, and new energy across 22 countries and regions. Notably, about one out of three signed projects involved enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. More than 200 business meetings took place during the three-day event, over 70 of which involved Macao and Hengqin enterprises, representing an increase of over 30% compared with the 52 meetings last year. The 16th IIICF further underscored Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, proactively aligned itself with national development strategies such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area initiative, and capitalised on the “Macao + Hengqin” positioning.

At the closing press conference, CHINCA Chairman Mr Fang Qiuchen highlighted four key outcomes of the event: first, comprehensively showcasing the trends of global infrastructure connectivity, collaborative achievements, and a shared vision for global infrastructure co-operation; second, releasing authoritative, professional reports and setting new industry development directions; third, intensifying the synergy between the forum and the exhibition and expanding the forum’s professional impact; and fourth, incorporating Macao elements to advance the city’s role in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative and facilitate new outcomes in developing the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

IPIM President Mr U U Sang summarised the four ‘chains’ of the 16th IIICF. First, the ’Innovation Chain’ has been forged. Some of the exhibitors of the debut technologies successfully found their potential partners through the event. Second, the ‘Synergy Chain’ has been strengthened. The number of ministerial-level officials at this year’s event reached a record high, demonstrating the IIICF’s growing international presence and high-level engagement. Third, the ‘Transformation Chain’ has yielded more outcomes. Side activities such as project signing ceremonies and business meetings highlighted Macao’s platform role. Fourth, the ‘Industrial Chain’ has been extended. In addition to fostering international infrastructure co-operation, over 90% of the exhibition booths this year were specially customised, generating a revenue of around MOP 20 million for the exhibition construction industry. Moreover, the 16th IIICF attracted high-end business travellers to Macao, all reflecting the positive and diversified impact of international professional MICE events on Macao’s economy.

The 16th IIICF brought together over 3,500 government and industry leaders in global infrastructure from more than 70 countries and regions, including nearly 70 ministerial-level officials, marking a record-high level of participation. Taking the theme “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Cooperation”, the event featured over 250 themed and side activities including thematic forums, exhibition tours, achievement presentations, project signing ceremonies, community visits, business meetings, and networking sessions. Combined with an 8,000-square-metre exhibition space, the 16th IIICF pragmatically advanced international infrastructure connectivity and co-operation and expanded its global network.

30 innovative infrastructure technologies and products made their debut in Macao

Eleven companies, including Fortune 500 corporations, top 250 global contractors (ENR250), leading industry players and renowned brands, actively participated in and supported the event. A total of 30 infrastructure technologies and products were unveiled during the ‘Debut@Macao—Launching Ceremony for Innovative Deliverables’. The ceremony was held to capitalise on this debut opportunity with the companies, further expand the IIICF’s professional influence and effectiveness, and enhance Macao’s reputation as a global metropolis.

Participating traders expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the event

A representative from a Portuguese-speaking country recognised Macao’s platform role in effectively connecting enterprises and organisations in China and Portuguese-speaking countries. He was satisfied with the event’s overall effectiveness and revealed that they had signed co-operation agreements on electricity and information technology with Mainland Chinese companies during the event. A repeat participating Macao enterprise also affirmed the IIICF’s pivotal role in building international networks.

Macao and Hengqin enterprises and exhibitors participating in the “Business Matching between Infrastructure Investment and Construction Companies” noted that the event fostered co-operation and exchange between businesses. A Macao and Hengqin enterprise engaged in the infrastructure sector expressed satisfaction with the event arrangements, highlighting that it provided a business exchange platform for them to “go global”. Similarly, a Mainland exhibitor remarked that the event enabled them to connect with more Macao and Hengqin enterprises and to gain insights into the Macao and Hengqin markets, offering new perspectives for future business expansion.

The event showed further impact by attracting visitors to local communities to promote economic diversification

In addition, to leverage the synergistic effect of “Tourism + MICE” and expand the positive impact of the MICE industry, community visits were arranged for around 40 participating traders. The visits, including those to Macao’s historic districts, YoBuy and local shops, gave participants an experience of Macao’s unique cultural and tourism ambiance as well as its business environment. By showcasing Macao’s strengths and appeal, the initiative aims to attract more visitors to the region, encourage MICE event participants to become investors, and extend the overall impact of the IIICF.