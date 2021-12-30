Submit Release
Employment survey for September-November 2021

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (2.8%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (3.8%) for September-November 2021 held steady from the previous period (August-October 2021). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.2 percentage points to 4.3%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 386,900 and the labour force participation rate was 68.6%. With a number of large events held in November, the demand for manpower increased, which helped stabilise the employment of local residents. The number of employed residents rose by 600 to 280,900 from the previous period. Meanwhile, the number of non-resident workers living in Macao dropped, which brought total employment down by 500 to 375,900. Analysed by industry, employment in Real Estate & Business Activities increased, while that in Restaurants & Similar Activities decreased.

Number of the unemployed grew by 100 from the previous period to 11,000. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 2.8 percentage points to 13.1% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed fell by 700 from the previous period to 16,800, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities.

In comparison with September-November 2020, the labour force participation rate, the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate went down by 1.4, 0.1 and 1.1 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 84,200 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 471,100, an increase of 400 from the previous period.

Employment survey for September-November 2021

